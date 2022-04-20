from the don't-smile-please dept.
[Editor's Note: Some links require a log in to a Chinese site www.weibo.com]
Huawei caught passing off DSLR photos as being taken with smartphones:
Huawei recently launched a photography contest to promote its new flagship P40 Pro, but now it's catching flak for trying to pass off photos taken with a DSLR as ones shot with one of its phones.
Earlier this month, Huawei kicked off a contest for its Next Image community, and a video on Weibo included several high-quality photos and at the end said they were "taken with Huawei smartphones." As South China Morning Post notes, though, Weibo user Jamie-hua found that some of those photos were actually taken with a $3,500 Nikon D850 DSLR camera.
[...] Huawei has since apologized and said that the photos were incorrectly marked due to "an oversight by the editor". The company has also updated its original promo video for the contest to remove the claim that the images were taken with Huawei phones.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 23, @10:38AM
Got my new Chinese apology for the day!
Vicious virus unleashed on the world... apologies, test-tube dropped due to "an oversight by the editor"
Milk powder kills dozens of babies... apologies, melamine mixed in due to "an oversight by the editor"
Uighurs held in inhuman conditions in concentration camps... apologies, memo to exterminate them not sent due to "an oversight by the editor"
(Score: 1) by petecox on Thursday April 23, @10:42AM
post Google Play, Huawei can only lure potential customers by bamboozling them with marketing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 23, @10:44AM
I know this exact thing happened before.