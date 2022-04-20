Huawei recently launched a photography contest to promote its new flagship P40 Pro, but now it's catching flak for trying to pass off photos taken with a DSLR as ones shot with one of its phones.

Earlier this month, Huawei kicked off a contest for its Next Image community, and a video on Weibo included several high-quality photos and at the end said they were "taken with Huawei smartphones." As South China Morning Post notes, though, Weibo user Jamie-hua found that some of those photos were actually taken with a $3,500 Nikon D850 DSLR camera.

[...] Huawei has since apologized and said that the photos were incorrectly marked due to "an oversight by the editor". The company has also updated its original promo video for the contest to remove the claim that the images were taken with Huawei phones.