Detached, double-lined, eclipsing spectroscopic binaries are crucial for astronomers testing stellar models. This is due to the fact that the masses and radii of both stars can be directly measured from the light and radial velocity curves of the system.

[...] To date, several tens of eclipsing binaries (EBs) have been detected in NGC 2264, and one of them is Mon-735, identified by observations with NASA's Spitzer spacecraft. A team of astronomers led by Edward Gillen of the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge, UK, took a closer look at Mon-735 in order to get more insights into the nature of this system. For this purpose, they re-analyzed the archival Spitzer data and conducted follow-up observations of this binary using the Keck HIRES spectrograph.

[...] According to the paper, Mon-735 consists of PMS M dwarfs with masses of about 0.29 and 0.26 solar masses, radii of 0.76 and 0.75 solar radii, and effective temperatures of 3,260 and 3,213 K. The system is estimated to be between 7 and 9 million years old.

[...] "CoRoT 223992193 and Mon-735 are the first two low-mass EBs to come out of the CoRoT and Spitzer observations of NGC 2264, with more systems in preparation. These will form a powerful sample of near-coeval EB systems, formed from the same parent molecular cloud, with which to test PMS stellar evolution theory and better understand both the age of, and age spread within, the NGC 2264 region," the authors of the paper concluded.