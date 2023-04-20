Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Apple Will Reportedly Sell a New Mac Laptop With its Own Chips Next Year

posted by janrinok on Friday April 24, @07:58AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the replacing-the-Apple's-core dept.
Hardware

Phoenix666 writes:

CNet:

Apple will start selling Macs that use in-house processors in 2021, based on ones in upcoming iPhones and iPad Pros, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The company is apparently working on three of its own chips, suggesting a transition away from traditional supplier Intel.

The initial batch of custom chips won't be on the same level as the Intel ones used in high-end Apple computers, so they're likely to debut in a new type of laptop, the report noted. These processors could have eight high-performance cores and at least four energy-efficient cores, respectively codenamed Firestorm and Icestorm.

Just another brick in the wall[ed garden]?

Original Submission


«  A Smart Second Skin Gets All the Power it Needs from Sweat
Apple Will Reportedly Sell a New Mac Laptop With its Own Chips Next Year | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.