from the Betteridge-says-nope dept.
Coronavirus: Scientists brand 5G claims 'complete rubbish':
Conspiracy theories claiming 5G technology helps transmit coronavirus have been condemned by the scientific community.
Videos have been shared on social media showing mobile phone masts on fire in Birmingham and Merseyside - along with the claims.
The UK's mobile networks have reported 20 cases of masts being targeted in suspected arson attacks over the Easter weekend, including damage to a mast providing mobile connectivity to Birmingham's Nightingale Hospital.
The posts have been shared on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram - including by verified accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers.
TV regulator Ofcom is assessing comments made by presenter Eamonn Holmes in which he cast doubts on media outlets for their attempts to debunk the claims.
But scientists say the idea of a connection between Covid-19 and 5G is "complete rubbish" and biologically impossible.
The conspiracy theories have been branded "the worst kind of fake news" by NHS England Medical Director Stephen Powis.
[...] Many of those sharing the post are pushing a conspiracy theory falsely claiming that 5G - which is used in mobile phone networks and relies on signals carried by radio waves - is somehow responsible for coronavirus.
Tough sledding for the engineers, but concerns about 5G have been raised prior to the coronavirus.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 24, @02:24PM (1 child)
I'm just brainstorming here, but if 5G towers cause it and sunlight cures it... put the 5G towers outside. Very interesting idea don't you think? OK back to work everyone.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 24, @02:39PM
If 5G causes it then it can uncause it, we just have to turn the process around. Do you know what a real doctor would do?
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday April 24, @02:41PM (3 children)
- any scientist who did not perfect time travel is unable to claim xG is safe.
- "it hasn't been proved that", when you hear that you should reach for your revolver.
- attacks on masts can be a psyop to victimize the poor telecom companies
- if 5G enables passive transmitters it means a lot of radiation, that is justified only when some transmissions are meant to be covert or UNSTOPPABLE.
- the tree cutting campaign is real, at least here in Italy; maybe a psyop too.
- the mainstream media bullshitting people about pretty much everything is real, random proof: Gates is unironically called a benefactor/philantropist.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Friday April 24, @02:45PM (2 children)
Just because the mainstream media hates you and wants you to die in servitude doesn't mean that non-ionizing radiation is dangerous.
(Score: 1) by leon_the_cat on Friday April 24, @03:30PM
and yet the WHO says not to hold your handset next to your head.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday April 24, @03:42PM
*reaching for the revolver*
(Score: 5, Funny) by PiMuNu on Friday April 24, @02:59PM (1 child)
... he is trying to sort out the 5G conspiracists by getting them to inject bleach. Very smart. Darwin in action!
(Score: 2, Interesting) by leon_the_cat on Friday April 24, @03:37PM
and this reply is how it happens. Any questions about 5G after this and you'll be branded with "5G conspiracists" it will not matter that you don't link it to coronavirus because you will so obviously be insane for even submitting non-conformant data.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Friday April 24, @03:38PM
It just makes the stupid people stand out.
Single man with TP looking for single woman with hand sanitizer for some good, clean fun.