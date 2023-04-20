Big sack o' source GitHub is having a hellish week as the Microsoft tentacle suffered wobbles aplenty even as it tipped the scorn bucket over the emissions of the US administration.

Having fallen over in dramatic style on 21 April, seen its notifications totter on 22 April, and had trouble with Actions Workflows in the small hours of 23 April, the platform decided to take an extended lunch break today.

Twitter[1] was its usual supportive self as developers found themselves faced with the dread error code 500 and a humorous depiction of the GitHub mascot tumbling into a ravine (like the unfortunate Wile E Coyote of Looney Tunes fame).

[...] GitHub itself recognised that there were "issues" at 13:20 UTC. By 13:33 UTC, engineers reckoned they had found the source of the borkage and were hurriedly plugging the servers back in working on a fix.

[...] Access to Vulture Central, at least, seemed to return shortly before 14:00 UTC.

The issue looked to be global, although the timing meant that much of the US remained in blissful ignorance while Europe and the rest of the world wailed.

[*] Total Inability To Service User Pulls