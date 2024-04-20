from the internet-in-space dept.
Elon Musk says SpaceX Starlink satellite broadband beta testing starts in a few months:
This week [SpaceX] launched another batch of 60 satellites to bring the total size of its growing Starlink broadband constellation to more than 400. While it has the go-ahead to launch more than 12,000 satellites in the coming years, Musk said Wednesday that a "private beta" test of the service will begin in about three months, followed by a public beta about three months later for testers at northern latitudes.
In response to a Twitter user, Musk said Germany qualifies as far enough north, which could mean that much of northern Europe, Canada and the northernmost parts of the US may be eligible to try the service.
There is only so much bandwidth per satellite, so your pizza-box-sized transceiver would experience more congestion and lower throughput in an urban area than it would in a rural setting.
How many Soylentils are interested in signing up?
(Score: 1) by XivLacuna on Friday April 24, @09:00PM (5 children)
I want the benefits of living out in the middle of nowhere while still having decent internet access. Starlink is exactly what I want. It'll be cheaper than using a trenchsaw to run a fibre optic cable back to civilization.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 24, @09:10PM (2 children)
I'd like to see someone take it all the way. All food bought in bulk, grown on site, and/or hunted, local water source used (well, rain barrels, condenser, etc.), solar power and batteries. Then get a Starlink 1 Gbps connection and start a YouTube channel about it.
(Score: 1) by XivLacuna on Friday April 24, @09:27PM
There are a bunch of wilderness youtubers that will probably grab the upgrade. You can put out more content if you don't need to drive to the nearby town a half hour away to use some restaurant's WIFI.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday April 24, @09:44PM
Exactly what I'm going to do. The moment I can get reliable Internet access so I can continue to work, I can move that far out.
I've already got family living like that, just without Internet. For years, there was zero comm service of any kind. Had to travel 2 hours before you could get to a phone to speak to anyone. Now there are a few long range towers that go by them on the road, and although there quite a few miles away, we eke out a small enough signal to talk on some days.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday April 24, @09:26PM (1 child)
The flip side:
I want the benefits of living in the busy city while still having decent internet access. Starlink is exactly what I want. It'll be cheaper than using AT&T / Comcrap / Verizon / Frontier / etc.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 24, @09:45PM
There's a limit to how many people in an area can use Starlink without degrading each other's service. The limit is based on the average number of satellites that are in range, and the bandwidth per satellite (reportedly 20 Gbps).
The denser urban areas are exactly where you would want fiber. If you can't get that at a reasonable price, something has gone terribly wrong.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 24, @09:23PM
https://old.reddit.com/r/Starlink/comments/7xzkl5/starlink_satellite_bandwidth/ [reddit.com]
They could use more bandwidth. Hopefully, future revisions will increase bandwidth per satellite beyond 20 Gbps. They also haven't done sat-to-sat laser links yet.
Given the rural users this is targeting, per-GB-pricing, data caps, or speeds much lower than 1 Gbps would still be an improvement. The top tier of customers won't be home users, but banks and the U.S. Air Force.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday April 24, @09:50PM
I know it was covered before but I missed it that time. To me, it's not worth ruining the night sky for amateur astronomers (attempting a long exposure, I think it will be ruined with these things streaking across the image), just to get lower-latency satellite broadband. Hey for a techie I seem to become ever more of a luddite as time goes on!
