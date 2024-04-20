from the finding-a-long-lost-great-great-great...-great-grandparent-of-Kermit dept.
The first frog fossil from Antarctica has been found:
Scientists have previously found evidence of giant amphibians[*] that walked Antarctica during the Triassic Period, over 200 million years ago, but no traces on the continent of amphibians like those around today (SN: 3/23/15). The shape of the newly discovered bones indicates that this frog belonged to the family of Calyptocephalellidae, or helmeted frogs, found today in South America.
The fossilized frog's modern relatives live exclusively in the warm, humid central Chilean Andes. This suggests that similar climate conditions existed on Antarctica around 40 million years ago, researchers report April 23 in Scientific Reports.
That offers a clue about how fast Antarctica switched from balmy to bitter cold (SN: 4/1/20). Antarctica quickly froze over after splitting from Australia and South America, which were once all part of the supercontinent Gondwana (SN: 10/10/19).
Journal Reference:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 25, @01:33AM
Ubuntu 20.04 is called Focal Fossa. My dyslexia read that as Fecal Fossil.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 25, @01:34AM
Its almost as if Mother Nature doesn't like us. Remember to say your prayers to St Greta before you go to sleep tonight.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday April 25, @02:24AM
They have brought up frozen tropical ferns in core drills. Not some slush that had to go through a laboratory, to identify it as the remains of tropical ferns. They have pulled the fresh-frozen remains of tropical ferns out of those core drills. Whatever happened to Antarctica, it happened overnight. It wasn't over the course of a decade, or a century, or even a thousand years. It went from tropical forest, to frozen wasteland, all in one go, pretty nearly instantly. I would like to see that explained, without some vague hand-waving.
