Nearly 25,000 Email and Passwords Allegedly From NIH, WHO, Gates Foundation, Others Dumped Online

posted by martyb on Saturday April 25, @03:48AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the as-if-fighting-a-pandemic-were-not-hard-enough-already dept.
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Unknown activists have posted nearly 25,000 email addresses and passwords allegedly belonging to the National Institutes of Health, the World Health Organization, the Gates Foundation and other groups working to combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors online extremism and terrorist groups.

While SITE was unable to verify whether the email addresses and passwords were authentic, the group said the information was released Sunday and Monday and almost immediately used to foment attempts at hacking and harassment by far-right extremists. An Australian cybersecurity expert, Robert Potter, said he was able to verify that the WHO email addresses and passwords were real.

[...] The lists, whose origins are unclear, appear to have first been posted to 4chan, a message board notorious for its hateful and extreme political commentary, and later to Pastebin, a text storage site, to Twitter and to far-right extremist channels on Telegram, a messaging app.

- alternative archive.org link

Original Submission


