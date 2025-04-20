Stories
Musk Says SpaceX is 'Fixing' Brightness from Satellites

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday April 25, @08:32AM
from the shining-star dept.
MrPlow writes in with a submission, via IRC for Soybull.

Source: Musk says SpaceX is 'fixing' brightness from satellites:

Stargazers around the world and including many Britons have witnessed unusual constellations made up of the low earth orbit spacecraft.

SpaceX has been launching large batches of satellites as part of its Starlink project to improve global internet coverage.

The most recent launch took place on Wednesday.

Responding to a question about the brightness of the Starlink satellites on Twitter, Mr Musk said it was due to the angle of the satellites solar panels and the company was "fixing it now".

A fix could make them less visible from Earth.

