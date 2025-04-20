Stories
Devs Might be Able to Write Software on iPad and iPhone with Xcode

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday April 25, @10:53AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the if-you-build-it-they-will-code dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for AnonymousCoward:

Devs might be able to write software on iPad and iPhone with Xcode:

macOS and iOS software developers will soon be able to code on an iPad or even iPhone, if an unconfirmed report is correct. iPadOS 14 and the iPhone equivalent will reportedly include support for Xcode, Apple's software development environment.

This report comes from Jon Prosser, founder of YouTube channel Front Page Tech, who recently correctly predicted the launch date of the 2020 iPhone SE. On Monday, Prosser said via Twitter "XCode is present on iOS / iPad OS 14. The implications there are HUGE."

I'm not gonna say that Final Cut is coming to iPad...

But XCode is present on iOS / iPad OS 14.

The implications there are HUGE.

Opens the door for "Pro" applications to come to iPad.

I mentioned this last week on a live stream, but figured it was worth the tweet ‍♂️

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 20, 2020

Original Submission


