from the pc-game-cheats?no-way! dept.
Valve confirms code leak for two online games [Updated]:
A major source code leak for Valve's biggest competitive PC multiplayer games—Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2—began making the rounds late Tuesday. Amid worries that this code leak for active online games would lead to hackers finding exploits and developing remote code executions (RCEs), Valve issued a statement on Wednesday that such worries were moot.
[...] We have reviewed the leaked code and believe it to be a reposting of a limited CS:GO engine code depot released to partners in late 2017, and originally leaked in 2018. From this review, we have not found any reason for players to be alarmed or avoid the current builds (as always, playing on the official servers is recommended for greatest security). We will continue to investigate the situation and will update news outlets and players if we find anything to prove otherwise. In the meantime, if anyone has more information about the leak, the Valve security page (https://www.valvesoftware.com/en/security) describes how best to report that information.
[...] Thanks to this vacuum of official word on TF2's state, fans are left to refer to panicky responses from major voices in the TF2 community. In particular, two popular community-run server hubs, Redsun.tf and Creators.tf, have temporarily shut down their operations due to "the uncertainty surrounding security of our infrastructure, as well as a potential for damage to be caused to your computer." In Redsun's case, a widely circulated comment from one of its moderators says that their team is waiting for "Valve [to] give us the clear" before resuming operations.
Late Wednesday evening, Valve's Team Fortress social media channel posted an update about the 2018 code leak, and it reads nearly identically to the one seen on its CS:GO account. It reads in part: "From our review, we have not found any reason for TF2 players to be alarmed or avoid the current builds (as always, playing on the official servers is recommended for greatest security)." The tweet does not offer clarity about which portions of the 2018 code leak were TF2-specific, nor whether they were as old and potentially deprecated as we hinted in our original report.
After this official update, the operators at TF2 hub Creators.tf turned their services back on and advised fans to return.
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Sunday April 26, @04:24PM
Country Stike: Orgasm?