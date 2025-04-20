A major source code leak for Valve's biggest competitive PC multiplayer games—Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2—began making the rounds late Tuesday. Amid worries that this code leak for active online games would lead to hackers finding exploits and developing remote code executions (RCEs), Valve issued a statement on Wednesday that such worries were moot.

[...] We have reviewed the leaked code and believe it to be a reposting of a limited CS:GO engine code depot released to partners in late 2017, and originally leaked in 2018. From this review, we have not found any reason for players to be alarmed or avoid the current builds (as always, playing on the official servers is recommended for greatest security). We will continue to investigate the situation and will update news outlets and players if we find anything to prove otherwise. In the meantime, if anyone has more information about the leak, the Valve security page (https://www.valvesoftware.com/en/security) describes how best to report that information.

[...] Thanks to this vacuum of official word on TF2's state, fans are left to refer to panicky responses from major voices in the TF2 community. In particular, two popular community-run server hubs, Redsun.tf and Creators.tf, have temporarily shut down their operations due to "the uncertainty surrounding security of our infrastructure, as well as a potential for damage to be caused to your computer." In Redsun's case, a widely circulated comment from one of its moderators says that their team is waiting for "Valve [to] give us the clear" before resuming operations.