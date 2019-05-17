from the glowing-recommendations dept.
UN: Consequences Remain Decades After Chernobyl Disaster:
The United Nations says persistent and serious long-term consequences remain more than 30 years after the explosion and fire at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
The world body is marking International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day on April 26, the 34th anniversary of the accident that spread a radioactive cloud over large parts of Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia.
Chernobyl: How did the world's worst nuclear accident happen?:
Efforts to downplay the scale of the disaster began within government itself — infamously exemplified by the Soviet foreign affairs minister's attempt to allay a more senior official's concern for residents' health with the assertion that they were celebrating weddings, gardening, and "fishing in the Pripyat River".
Three days later, the alarm was raised by Sweden, where the radiation was picked up at a nuclear plant.
The Soviet Union denied that an incident had occurred, but with Denmark, Finland and Norway also voicing concerns shortly afterwards, it eventually became impossible to hide the accident from the international community.
However, Moscow continued to downplay the true scale of the catastrophe, failing to tell even its own citizens to stay indoors and allowing the capital's May Day parade to go ahead a week later. The ensuing secrecy surrounding the handling of the disaster in the years that followed, and the reluctance to warn citizens of the scale of the danger they continued to face, means the true toll is continually being revised.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 27, @05:22PM (2 children)
Brought to you by the same U.N. that believed China when they said COVID was under control.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday April 27, @05:31PM
Brought to you by the same MAGAs that think Climate Change is a hoax, not caused by humans, and will have no long term irreversible consequences. Not for scientific reasons, but ideological reasons. Sort of like the COVID-19 hoax.
Vote Alexa in 2020. Don't put a mindless tool of corporations in the white house.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 27, @05:31PM
Hey dumbass. The half-life of most of the Chernobyl fallout is well known. May want to educate yourself about it because most of it was well under 30 years.
It was. In China. Clearly not in control by the stable genius running America.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday April 27, @05:35PM
The illusions that propped up the USSR were well and truly dead by the time the radioactive dust really settled. And it wasn't that much longer before the political system of the USSR began to fall apart with it. And now the USSR no longer exists and organized international communism isn't anything remotely like what it used to be.
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 27, @05:40PM (2 children)
As AC noted above, the half life of the fallout is more than thirty years, so after 30 years, any expectation that the disaster would have just cleaned itself up is preposterous.
So, anyone who is surprised, or even acts surprised, that Chernobyl is still a mess needs to be hammered with a clue bat, until the surprise is gone.
Unterstarchus?
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Monday April 27, @06:02PM (1 child)
I read that anonymous coward as saying that most of the fallout had a half-life well *under* thirty years.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 27, @06:14PM
Wow, so he did. I must have read his post with my eyes crossed - sorry!
Unterstarchus?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 27, @05:43PM (2 children)
Posted on April 27th.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 27, @05:48PM (1 child)
If you want timeliness, move to Japan.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday April 27, @06:15PM
But I don't want a tsunami or a sushi. And half the people suffer with incurable fifty hertz.
Vote Alexa in 2020. Don't put a mindless tool of corporations in the white house.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday April 27, @06:02PM
Chernobyl was a tragedy for the families who used to live in the area, but every cloud has a silver lining.. By all accounts, wildlife in the area is flourishing. People have been driven out, the area is returning to nature.
It's called "leave it alone".
Fire is a part of nature. Why extinguish them? Let natural fires burn naturally.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.