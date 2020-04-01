A joint project between Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia and CSIRO has revealed key insights about the proteins causing two of the most common types of wheat sensitivity -- non-coeliac wheat sensitivity and occupational asthma (baker's asthma).

With an estimated 10 per cent of people suffering from wheat sensitivity or allergy causing a raft of chronic health issues, researchers are developing tests that will help the production of low-allergen wheat varieties in the future.

[...] "We have known for a long time that certain wheat proteins can trigger an immune response in some people, but now we have developed a way to detect and quantify these proteins," Professor Colgrave said.

"We looked [at] a group of proteins called alpha-amylase/trypsin inhibitors (ATIs), which are known to trigger the intestinal inflammation and chronic ailments associated with wheat intolerance in some people.

"These ATI proteins are commonly found in wheat and play an important role in plant defence against pests and also act as an important nutrient for plant growth and human nutrition."