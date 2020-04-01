from the nom-nom-nom dept.
Good news for the wheat-sensitive among us: New research has heralded a promising step for sufferers of wheat sensitivity or allergy.:
A joint project between Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia and CSIRO has revealed key insights about the proteins causing two of the most common types of wheat sensitivity -- non-coeliac wheat sensitivity and occupational asthma (baker's asthma).
With an estimated 10 per cent of people suffering from wheat sensitivity or allergy causing a raft of chronic health issues, researchers are developing tests that will help the production of low-allergen wheat varieties in the future.
[...] "We have known for a long time that certain wheat proteins can trigger an immune response in some people, but now we have developed a way to detect and quantify these proteins," Professor Colgrave said.
"We looked [at] a group of proteins called alpha-amylase/trypsin inhibitors (ATIs), which are known to trigger the intestinal inflammation and chronic ailments associated with wheat intolerance in some people.
"These ATI proteins are commonly found in wheat and play an important role in plant defence against pests and also act as an important nutrient for plant growth and human nutrition."
Journal Reference:
Utpal Bose, Angéla Juhász, James A. Broadbent, Keren Byrne, Crispin A. Howitt, Michelle L. Colgrave. Identification and Quantitation of Amylase Trypsin Inhibitors Across Cultivars Representing the Diversity of Bread Wheat. Journal of Proteome Research, 2020; DOI: 10.1021/acs.jproteome.0c00059
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 28, @05:40AM
The wheat protein is gluten, you fucks, the bit that makes al dente spaghetti springy/chewy.
There will be culling in the human race, particularly in the West. Too damn dumb and arrogant.
Drink your lysol.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 28, @06:10AM
I hope this works out because wheat flour substitutes made from rice SUCK.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 28, @06:17AM (1 child)
Gluten-free pasta.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 28, @06:26AM
Shit, I looked it up. You are right. This gluten-free is going to make for some nasty wheat. Might as well just eat something else like quinoa or chickpeas or rice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 28, @06:25AM
So we come out with a placebo cure for an imaginary psycho-somatic disease! Profit!!!! Profit on step 2!! Brilliant.
Now to work the Ultra-violent Lysterium Covid-19 cure. Worth Bullions, I tell ya!!