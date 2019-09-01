from the undercutting-the-competition's-throats dept.
Amazon reportedly used merchant data, despite telling Congress it doesn't:
Amazon accounts for about a third of all US Internet retail sales, but it didn't get there entirely on its own. It did so, in part, with the assistance of hundreds of thousands of smaller vendors who signed up to sell their goods on Amazon's third-party merchant marketplace, which accounts for more than half the company's retail sales. In theory, those agreements were beneficial for all involved: shoppers could easily one-stop-shop for products, merchants could rely on Amazon's front and back-end infrastructure instead of building out their own, and Amazon could get a nice consistent cut flowing in.
The calculus of who benefits most from these arrangements, however, has changed over time. Amazon now offers a wide array of its own in-house brands, making it a direct competitor to many of the merchants who rely on its platform to reach consumers. That would be challenge enough, but the behemoth also captures sales data from those third-party vendors, then uses it to launch its own product lines and undercut the smaller firms, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The WSJ reviewed internal company documents showing Amazon executives requesting and accessing data from specific marketplace vendors, despite corporate policies against doing so. More than 20 former employees told the paper the practice of flouting those rules was commonplace. "We knew we shouldn't," one former employee said of accessing that data. "But at the same time, we are making Amazon branded products, and we want them to sell."
The paper cites a car-trunk organizer as one such example. Amazon employees accessed documents relating to that vendor's total sales, what the vendor paid Amazon for marketing and shipping, and the amount Amazon made on each sale of the organizer before the company then unveiled its own similar product.
[...] Congress, too, specifically asked Amazon for information about its use of marketplace vendor data as part of its massive ongoing antitrust probe into potentially unlawful anticompetitive behaviors by Amazon and other Big Tech firms. At a hearing last July, a witness for Amazon explicitly told Congress that Amazon "doesn't use individual seller data directly to compete" with its marketplace vendors.
Antitrust subcommittee chair Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) had sharp words for Amazon over the apparent contradiction revealed by the new report.
"This is yet another example of the sworn testimony of Amazon's witness being directly contradicted by investigative reporting," Cicilline said in a written statement. "At best, Amazon's witness appears to have misrepresented key aspects of Amazon's business practices while omitting important details in response to pointed questioning. At worst, the witness Amazon sent to speak on its behalf may have lied to Congress."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 28, @12:28PM
You don't want a fox minding your henhouse. What is most curious is that the article suggests that Congress knows how to recognize a lie, which blows their "plausible deniability" defense for all of the Congress-critters own crimes.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday April 28, @12:42PM
If Congress is investigating Amazon and Big Tech, it means those haven't been keeping up with their protection payments. At most, it means Congress is re-negotiating the rates.
Nothing real will happen to Bezos because he is rich, powerful, and owns a major publication he can use to pillory politicians all day and night if they displease him.
Washington DC delenda est.