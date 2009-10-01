from the good-luck-with-that dept.
Lenovo is joining Dell in the "OEM Linux Laptop" club:
It looks like Lenovo may upstage Dell as the big name in OEM Linux laptops—not counting specialty retailers like System76, of course. Red Hat and Lenovo are announcing pre-installed and factory-supported Fedora Workstation on several models of ThinkPad laptops at Red Hat Summit this week.
Dell's Linux support has generally been limited to one or two very specific laptops—first, the old Atom-powered netbooks and, more recently, the XPS 13 Developer Edition line. Lenovo is planning a significantly broader Linux footprint in its lineup.
Fedora Workstation will be a selectable option during purchase for the Thinkpad P1 Gen2, Thinkpad P53, and Thinkpad X1 Gen8 laptops—and Lenovo may offer even broader model support in the future. Lenovo Senior Linux Developer Mark Pearson, who will be the featured guest in the May 2020 Fedora Council Video Meeting, expresses the company's stance on forthcoming integration:
Lenovo is excited to become a part of the Fedora community. We want to ensure an optimal Linux experience on our products. We are committed to working with and learning from the open source community.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday April 28, @04:30PM (1 child)
They are the world's largest personal computer vendor [wikipedia.org], and they already make Android and ChromeOS devices.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday April 28, @04:34PM
This means something else.
It means Lenovo thinks they are immune from pressure from Microsoft on Windows licenses.
A dozen years ago when Netbooks became "a thang", Microsoft managed to kill Netbooks by:
* resurrecting Windows XP, but only for Netbooks
* at a price (zero) that OEMs couldn't refuse
* with strings attached that limited how "good" the netbook hardware could be
* and something about limiting their Linux netbooks to the same crippled hardware
It would have been a natural thing for an OEM who ventured into the successful and cheap netbooks to gradually introduce higher end laptops with Linux.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 28, @04:30PM (1 child)
Year 2020 -- The Year Of The Linux Desktop!
<no-sarcasm>
What I'd really like to see is more competition between some major hardware brands on Linux computers.
It would be cool if Google could get into this game.
Google is working on Crostini on their Chromebooks. I think this may mature into something that results in a turnkey curated store of the best Linux applications on Chromebooks.
ChromeOS May Be The Future Of Desktop Linux: Linus Torvalds [youtube.com]
</no-sarcasm>
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 28, @04:54PM
>> Year 2020 -- The Year Of The Linux Desktop!
Nope. It's 2020 -- The Year That Systemd Led to Many Systems Being Returned to OEM Vendors to Have Windows Installed
(Score: 1) by DECbot on Tuesday April 28, @05:03PM
I am personally waiting until a AMD ryzen 4000 series processor makes it into a laptop shipping with linux. I really hope System76 releases such a machine soon because I want to support what they're doing. Obviously for shipping Linux, though I also like how they are moving to coreboot on their products too.
