from the fun-with-words dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
MIT researchers have built a system that fools natural-language processing systems by swapping words with synonyms:
The software, developed by a team at MIT, looks for the words in a sentence that are most important to an NLP classifier and replaces them with a synonym that a human would find natural. For example, changing the sentence "The characters, cast in impossibly contrived situations, are totally estranged from reality" to "The characters, cast in impossibly engineered circumstances, are fully estranged from reality" makes no real difference to how we read it. But the tweaks made an AI interpret the sentences completely differently.
The results of this adversarial machine learning attack are impressive:
For example, Google's powerful BERT neural net was worse by a factor of five to seven at identifying whether reviews on Yelp were positive or negative.
The paper:
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 29, @12:38PM (1 child)
I tested it on the SoylentNews Natural Language Filtering System. The following comment was down-modded to -5 Troll: "Millennial transvestites like to wear dresses while dying their hair pink", but the following equivalent sentence passed through unscathed with +1 Funny: "Millennial cross-dressers like to sport frocks while altering their coiffures to a rose hue".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 29, @12:54PM
Are you suggesting that Boomer Transvestites don't like to wear dresses?