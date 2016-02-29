Stories
Hardkernel Launches ODROID-C4 Single-Board Computer

posted by martyb on Thursday April 30, @12:33AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
takyon writes:

$50 ODROID-C4 Raspberry Pi 4 Competitor Combines Amlogic S905X3 SoC with 4GB RAM

Hardkernel has just launched an update to its ODROID-C2 board, with ODROID-C4 SBC equipped with a 2.0 GHz Amlogic S905X3 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor combined with up to 4GB RAM, four USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0 video output, and the usual 40-pin I/O header.

That makes it a worthy competitor to Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB RAM, especially since it supports Ubuntu 20.04, CoreELEC, Android 9, and LineageOS operating systems, and comes with a proper heatsink for cooling for just $50 plus shipping.

[...] Besides benchmarks and power consumption, the boards also differ in terms of features. For example, Raspberry Pi 4 offers dual HDMI output and built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, while ODROID-C4 comes with a single HDMI port, and WiFi/Bt is optional via a USB dongle. On the other hand, ODROID-C4 comes with four USB 3.0 ports, and offers support for eMMC flash module, while RPi 4 features 2x USB 3.0 + 2x USB 2.0 ports, and does not offer an eMMC option.

ODROID.

See also: Raspberry Pi 4 vs ODROID-C4 Features Comparison

Also at Notebookcheck and LinuxGizmos.

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @12:52AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @12:52AM (#988373)

    You can buy a Raspberry Pi anywhere, while Hardkernel's DHL shipping cost from Korea doubles the purchase price.

