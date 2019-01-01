from the new-life dept.
https://www.pcmag.com/news/avoid-the-trash-heap-15-great-uses-for-an-old-pc
In 2019, after seven years of slumps, PC sales went up by the tiniest increment—0.3 percent. Demand then surged in recent weeks as people shifted to work-from-home setups due to COVID-19 quarantines. Which means some of you may be getting a new computer. But what do you do with the old PC?
You may be tempted to go the easy route and just junk it. But don't. If that laptop or desktop was created any time in the last decade, you'd be surprised by how much life you (or others) can get out of it. I'm not talking about limping along, but of ways to bring an old PC back to useful life.
[This editor can vouch for plenty of life in old boxes. For the past 4 years, a now-nearly-decade-year-old Core 2 Duo Laptop with 6 GB RAM has been my primary computer.--martyb]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @05:06AM
Apple //c and //e are still very useful.
What I really like most about them is you can run it with just a floppy
drive, load up a word processor, and do your work. When finished,
save to floppy. Done.
No support for networking, be it wireless, ham radio, packet radio,
whatever. No other ugly, non essential programs loaded, no huge
list of modules, just whatever you were working with.
It's the same with gaming and other applications, too. Sure, you
can opt for something more than just a floppy drive, but my point
is it can be very simple and you don't need a VM for isolation.
So while this article is about an, "Old PC", I find more value
in the simplicity of much older computers, not limited to Apple.