Ubuntu "mini.iso" Minimal Install .ISO for 20.04 LTS.

Compared to the DVD-sized downloads for some distributions, the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS mini.iso is only 74 MB.

I prefer using the mini.iso, but they moved it to a legacy directory. You can use the path on their downloads server, which appears to be HTTP only, or you can get an HTTPS connection to download it. Here is an example, from a mirror:

[*] These are my preferred sources.

Why?

Since they've moved mini.iso to a "legacy" directory, I would guess they plan to discontinue the mini.iso install method sometime in the future?

Fix for a possible problem install:

A user on Reddit experienced a problem in this thread: