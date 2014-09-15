from the how-to-make-use-of-52-3.5-inch-floppy-disks? dept.
Ubuntu "mini.iso" Minimal Install .ISO for 20.04 LTS.
Compared to the DVD-sized downloads for some distributions, the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS mini.iso is only 74 MB.
I prefer using the mini.iso, but they moved it to a legacy directory. You can use the path on their downloads server, which appears to be HTTP only, or you can get an HTTPS connection to download it. Here is an example, from a mirror:
- Directory
- mini.iso, The File Itself
- Checksums, GPG signatures, Files List, Directory
- Checksums [*]
- GPG signatures [*]
- Files List [*]
[*] These are my preferred sources.
Why?
Since they've moved mini.iso to a "legacy" directory, I would guess they plan to discontinue the mini.iso install method sometime in the future?
Fix for a possible problem install:
A user on Reddit experienced a problem in this thread:
"after what seemed to be successful installation, I don't get login prompt at all. Seems everything is loaded, but there is no prompt"
to which a user replied with the apparent fix:
"I fixed it, here's how: even if there's no prompt ALT-F2 works (switching to single-user mode), then you can login, and installed KDE with "sudo apt install kde-plasma-desktop", and next time it booted I got KDE login screen." (this assumes you want KDE Plasma Desktop installed. You could probably substitute this with a different desktop file, or you may not experience the problem in which case these final details are not useful for you.)
BTW, as of this posting date, the locations on Ubuntu's Help/Wiki pages are URLs for older versions of this file, should you seek out more information about the mini.iso files from these areas on their website. Many places across the web are also likely to link you to versions older than 20.04 LTS, with a different directory location/layout.
Please share this information with others, seed via BitTorrent if you want, and enjoy the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS mini.iso (Minimal Install) while the option is still available.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @09:21AM (3 children)
Martyb, thanks for the reformatting. It's elegant compared to the sloppy Anon submission.
For the life of me, I don't understand why Ubuntu's downloads on their official site are all HTTP. It's refreshing to find SSL mirrors.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @09:31AM (2 children)
Why does it matter? You are suppose to check their GPG signature.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @09:43AM (1 child)
Attacks on Package Managers [arizona.edu]
_________________________
- Other Attacks
https://www2.cs.arizona.edu/stork/packagemanagersecurity/otherattacks.html [arizona.edu]
- FAQ
https://www2.cs.arizona.edu/stork/packagemanagersecurity/faq.html [arizona.edu]
- Papers
https://www2.cs.arizona.edu/stork/packagemanagersecurity/papers.html [arizona.edu]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @09:50AM
https://onion.debian.org/ [debian.org]
onion.debian.org
This is a list of onion services run by the Debian project. Most of them are served from several backends using OnionBalance.
Updating via Tor hidden service is even more delicious!
The meat of this post: hxxp://vwakviie2ienjx6t.onion/debian/
* note: change the above hxxp to http (tried posting the link here but it gets fucked with, so..)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @09:24AM
Should read: CTRL-ALT-F2.
(Score: 2) by deimios on Thursday April 30, @09:36AM (2 children)
I don't know about the current version but in older versions there was a difference in the installer. The mini version had the old, usable installer, while the full DVD had an abomination that forced HDDs to GPT (on a non-UEFI system), had half the settings of the old one and of course because it f-ed up the partitions, a crash when trying to install GRUB.
So yeah, I won't be using the new installer anytime soon. Thank god there are so many distros out there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @09:59AM (1 child)
What I don't understand is, one could just use the mini.iso and be done with it. But there are people recommending a so called, "minimal install" option on the DVD release. I tried this once and it spent 1/2 hour or more REMOVING packages it had already installed, so that it would be a minimal install. WTF would one do this, just DON'T install all the packages when you choose minimal install, don't install then remove them, WTF. So, I'm happy this mini.iso still exists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @10:22AM
This mini Ubuntu - why? I have for a decade now, learned to patiently wait another 6-8 weeks and get the next Mint. All the bumps sorted out, any spyware removed or disabled. Sorry Canonical, but 'trust' takes many generations to rebuild once it has been destroyed.