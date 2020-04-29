from the S-in-IoT-stands-for-security dept.
Three things in life are certain: Death, taxes, and cloud-based IoT gear bricked by vendors. Looking at you, Belkin:
On 29 May, global peripheral giant Belkin will flick the "off" switch on its Wemo NetCam IP cameras, turning the popular security devices into paperweights.
It's not unusual for a manufacturer to call time on physical hardware. [...]
But this is a little different, because Belkin isn't merely ending support. It also plans to decommission the cloud services required for its Wemo NetCam devices to actually work.
"Although your Wemo NetCam will still connect to your Wi-Fi network, without these servers you will not be able to view the video feed or access the security features of your Wemo NetCam, such as Motion Clips and Motion Notifications," Belkin said on its official website.
"If you use your Wemo NetCam as a motion sensor for your Wemo line of products, it will no longer provide this functionality and will be removed as an option from your Wemo app," the company added.
Adding insult to injury, the ubiquitous consumer network gear maker only plans to refund customers with active warranties, which excludes anyone who bought their device more than two years ago. The window to submit requests is open from now until 30 June.
Customers will also have to provide the company with the original receipt, showing how much they paid for the unit. Though it shouldn't be too hard to fish out an Amazon invoice from an inbox, if you bought the unit from a bricks-and-mortar retailer, there's a chance you won't have that information to provide.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 30, @01:36PM
I bought and used a couple of the WeMo WiFi connected relay switches to control lamps & similar, after about a year I tossed 'em in a drawer and replaced 'em with cheaper Chinese versions (Smart Life) that are physically much smaller and have much better performing WiFi range.
In the recent unpleasantness, my only IoT gear that has flaked out has been my 'murican branded garage door opener (device unaccessible ~20% of the time, for stretches up to an hour, gotta go push the button on the wall instead). The rest has continued to function without a problem - don't know about the WeMos, they're in a box.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Kitsune008 on Thursday April 30, @01:39PM
Four things are certain: the three stated, and IoT devices shall never be part of my home network.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Booga1 on Thursday April 30, @01:56PM
Well, would you look at that? Oh wait, they can't!
I am glad these IoT news stories are hitting so close together. I sure hope people who bought these bitch about it loud and clear to everyone they know so they can dissuade others from buying crap like this. If there's anything that makes it clear that you don't own anything that requires the internet to function, it's stuff like this where the company just tells you, "too bad, so sad!"
I noticed in their support page that "Canada and US customers will receive a prorated refund for each Wemo NetCam based upon the length of time left in the 2-year hardware warranty." So, you don't even get all your money back unless you live in Australia or the European Union. The page starts off talking up their "great customer experience has been a hallmark of the Wemo brand since day one" but they're twisting every cent out of you they can while they turn your hardware into trash.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @02:04PM
Belkin does not support anything that is not currently bringing cash flow, period. They are buy a good name to push quick cash solutions. Like Linksys was a good name in home networking, now another zombie in the Belkin stable.
I had an IoT device, a MONSTER Power Switch, used with my Christmas lights. Belkin bought it up and killed it off. Found out when setting up the next season. No email to notify of the shutdown. No local tool to take over functionality.
I have 4 IoTs in the house now, mainly thanks to wife. The only still working is cheap ($5) Amazon power plugs, for my daughter bedroom. Likes being able to heater (oil with ANALOG controls so can be turned on/off at power plug - now that was hard to find) and Christmas lights as stars on ceiling. These are connect to their own WiFi network, outside of firewall.
The another that in box and dead... Norton "Cloud" Security Router, again NO software update to make it a stand-alone router. I do like the 9" golfball look of the router.
Still using a Netgear Arlo Cameras - works OK, but EATS special batteries. We have it inside a bird feeder/house first to watch backdoor (WHY???) but then found it fun to watch the birds to watch just the birds. Near use to support them on their routers, now you must have a separate custom router just for them. That router is plugged into cable outside of firewall, too.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Thursday April 30, @02:23PM (1 child)
If you buy this kind of crap, and the OEM bricks it, which they will, then you got exactly what you deserved. Don't give me that surprised face. You expected all these little pay-for-creeping services to have honor? This is capitalism. There is no honor here. No, this is humanity. There is no mercy here.
"The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 30, @02:31PM
The Chinese WiFi relays I bought are about $9 a piece, work really well (integrated with Google Home, etc.) and, I suppose if they brick someday I'll still have been better off than attempting to "roll my own" with all the not only cash expense that entails, but countless hours fiddling with it to get it right. So far, I've got 8 devices, less than $80 invested, and they've been working well for a couple of years. All in all better mileage than I got from the X-10 setup I used back in the 90s. One of those controllers and relays worked forever, but most of the others crapped out within a year.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @02:32PM (1 child)
Well of course. If you don't want host your own infrastructure, you're at the complete whim of the company providing it. Be responsible. Host your own infrastructure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 30, @02:56PM
Amen, look at the "cloud" feeder for your pets. They just shutdown because of "COVID-19". I looks like they were trying to get out of the business after being off-line for a week earlier. Now they have something to blame it own, vs there own mismanagement.