The pandemic-induced global economic meltdown has triggered a drop in energy demand and related carbon emissions that could transform how the world gets its energy -- even after the disease wanes, according to a report released today by the International Energy Agency (IEA)[*].
The precipitous drop in energy use is unparalleled back to the Great Depression of the 1930s. But not all energy sources are suffering equally. Efforts to shift toward renewable energy could be hastened, as fossil fuels, particularly coal and oil, have borne the brunt of the decline. Use of renewable energy, meanwhile has risen, thanks to new projects coming online, and the low cost of turning wind turbines or harvesting sunlight.
Link to the IEA report.
Prices for fossil fuel have plunged, while the costs of maintaining those supply chains (eg. storage) remain constant.
Posted in: Science and Policy
doi:10.1126/science.abc5463
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday April 30, @10:18PM
https://youtu.be/Zk11vI-7czE [youtu.be]
Makes Moore great again. Strange timing huh?
(Score: 2) by corey on Thursday April 30, @10:19PM (1 child)
I'm waiting for an analysis to be done, and it's just a matter of time, into the greenhouse gas emissions reduction due to COVID-19. It's got to be pretty major, which is good for buying time while the world pivots away from high emissions.
But the bushfires here in Australia in January released as much carbon dioxide as the whole country does in a year.
I'd have expected renewable projects to also be negatively impacted given the wholesale energy price has dropped, which reduces the investment potential for them. But I guess it's worse for non renewables as they have to continue digging the ground and transporting the fuel, whereas renewables just keeps on generating for free. This is ignoring maintenance costs.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Thursday April 30, @10:30PM
Surely if you're building a new project, you have good reason to believe that there will be a market for it in the future? This pandemic isn't going to last forever.
Revenue from selling energy now has to pay current maintenance costs plus debt from building previous projects. Building new projects now really shouldn't be affected. I'm sure fossil fuel companies are still prospecting new reserves, too.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?