Hong Kong has deployed robots to clean public areas in the wake of COVID-19. Developed in Hong Kong, the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) said their airport is the first in the world to use the sterilisation robots, which will roam around and sanitise various areas, including toilets. The airport will also introduce a 'full-body disinfection booth' for humans which perform a temperature check and "a 40-second disinfection and sanitising procedure".

Also at: BBC and CNN.

Anyone else reminded of the Microbe Eliminator cleaning bot in WALL-E?