Hong Kong has deployed robots to clean public areas in the wake of COVID-19. Developed in Hong Kong, the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) said their airport is the first in the world to use the sterilisation robots, which will roam around and sanitise various areas, including toilets. The airport will also introduce a 'full-body disinfection booth' for humans which perform a temperature check and "a 40-second disinfection and sanitising procedure".
Anyone else reminded of the Microbe Eliminator cleaning bot in WALL-E?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday May 01, @01:25PM
Report to the hygiene officer for skin core sample test, citizen.