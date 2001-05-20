Stories
Hong Kong Robots Automate Cleaning During Covid Crisis

posted by martyb on Friday May 01, @01:11PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Clean-the-world-make-it-a-better-place dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Hong Kong has deployed robots to clean public areas in the wake of COVID-19. Developed in Hong Kong, the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) said their airport is the first in the world to use the sterilisation robots, which will roam around and sanitise various areas, including toilets. The airport will also introduce a 'full-body disinfection booth' for humans which perform a temperature check and "a 40-second disinfection and sanitising procedure".

Also at: BBC and CNN.

Anyone else reminded of the Microbe Eliminator cleaning bot in WALL-E?

Original Submission


