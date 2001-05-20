Stories
Scientists Regenerate Neurons in Mice with Spinal Cord Injury and Optic Nerve Damage

posted by Fnord666 on Friday May 01, @09:55PM
from the I-can-see-clearly-now dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Temple Health:

New research by scientists at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine Temple University (LKSOM) shows, however, that gains in functional recovery from these [nerve] injuries may be possible, thanks to a molecule known as Lin28, which regulates cell growth. In a study published online in the journal Molecular Therapy, the Temple researchers describe the ability of Lin28 -- when expressed above its usual levels -- to fuel axon regrowth in mice with spinal cord injury or optic nerve injury, enabling repair of the body's communication grid.

"Our findings show that Lin28 is a major regulator of axon regeneration and a promising therapeutic target for central nervous system injuries," explained Shuxin Li, MD, PhD, Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology and in the Shriners Hospitals Pediatric Research Center at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and senior investigator on the new study. The research is the first to demonstrate the regenerative ability of Lin28 upregulation in the injured spinal cord of animals.

Regulating the Lin28 molecule may help patients with nerve injuries recover function. Could it also enhance normal function?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 01, @10:54PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 01, @10:54PM (#989246)

    Both contenders in the upcoming US election could use a few more neurons.

