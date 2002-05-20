The controversial sale of the .org web domain - used by charities and non-profit organisations - has been set back after months of deliberation.

Public Internet Registry (PIR), which runs the .org domain, was sold in November to private equity firm Ethos Capital for a rumoured $1bn (£800m).

Critics warned that the new owner would try to run .org for profit, costing charities millions.

[...] The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (Icann) is the governing body for top-level domains such as .org and .com.

It declined to honour the transfer of PIR from the Internet Society to Ethos Capital on Thursday.

It said the block was "reasonable, and the right thing to do".

In a statement, it said Ethos Capital had "no meaningful plan to protect or serve the .org community".

The takeover would leave a debt of $360m, which PIR would be "forced to service" and "provide returns to its shareholders".