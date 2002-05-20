from the every-day-a-bit-better-and-brighter dept.
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-51799503
Today's average commercial solar panel converts 17-19% of the light energy hitting it to electricity. This is up from 12% just 10 years ago. But what if we could boost this to 30%? More efficient solar cells mean we could get much more than today's 2.4% of global electricity supply from the sun.
Solar is already the world's fastest growing energy technology. Ten years ago, there were only 20 gigawatts of installed solar capacity globally - one gigawatt being roughly the output of a single large power station. By the end of last year, the world's installed solar power had jumped to about 600 gigawatts.
[...] But wafer-based crystalline silicon is bumping pretty close to its theoretical maximum efficiency. The Shockley-Queisser limit marks the maximum efficiency for a solar cell made from just one material, and for silicon this is about 32%. However, combining six different materials into what is called a multi-junction cell can push efficiency as high as 47%.
[...] Another way to break through this limit, is to use lenses to magnify the sunlight falling on the solar cell, an approach called concentrated solar. But this is an expensive way to produce electricity, and is mainly useful on satellites. "Not anything you would see on anybody's roof in the next decade," laughs Dr Nancy Haegel, director of materials science at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Boulder, Colorado.
[...] The fastest improving solar technology is called perovskites - named after Count Lev Alekseevich von Perovski, a 19th Century Russian mineralogist. These have a particular crystal structure that is good for solar absorption. Thin films, around 300 nanometres (much thinner than a human hair) can be made inexpensively from solutions - allowing them to be easily applied as a coating to buildings, cars or even clothing. Perovskites also work better than silicon at lower lighting intensities, on cloudy days or for indoors. You can print them using an inkjet printer, says Dr Konrad Wojciechowski, scientific director at Saule Technologies, based in Oxford and Warsaw. "Paint on a substrate, and you have a photovoltaic device," he says.
[...] From such small gains - to the use of concentrated solar and perovskites - solar tech is in a race to raise efficiency and push down costs. "Spanning this magical number 30%, this is where the solar cell industry could really make a very big difference," says Swift Solar's Max Hoerantner.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday May 02, @07:07PM (4 children)
the solar economy will come crashing down in a rather spectacular fashion. It's not for tomorrow, or even the day after, but it's inevitable. Don't forget that if you're an investor looking for long-term returns.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 02, @07:22PM
What kind of long-term return are you going to get when the $18.95 Mr Fusion at Walmart is powering every home and lasts forever?
(Score: 1) by bloodnok on Saturday May 02, @07:34PM (1 child)
Probably not. The cost of solar is approaching "god parity". What this means is that even if you could generate electricity for zero cost, the cost of the infrastructure to distribute it is greater than the cost to generate locally using PV arrays. Of course, we also need to store the energy locally (for when its dark) and the cost of that still needs to drop, but it's on its way.
If you haven't come across the notion of "god parity", this is a great presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kxryv2XrnqM [youtube.com]
Unless your fusion plant is small and safe and cheap enough to run in a small neighborhood, it's hard to see how it could ever beat locally generated solar with local energy storage.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 02, @07:53PM
Interesting that oil costs negative at the moment... even with the infrastructure built.
(Score: 2) by anotherblackhat on Saturday May 02, @07:48PM
I think we're unlikely to ever have fusion "mastery", but certainly not this year, or this decade. Probably not this century.
It's not enough to have fusion, or break even fusion, or efficient fusion.
It has to be cheaper than the alternative.
If current trends continue for another decade, roof top solar will be cheaper than the cost of delivering electricity.
Even if the power company could make the electricity for free, roof top solar would still be cheaper to the end consumer.
Solar is going to beat every form of centralized power generation, period.
Oil, coal, wind, nuclear (both fission and fusion), natural gas, and yes, even dam based hydroelectric.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 02, @07:15PM (2 children)
They've really decided to suck govt cock these days. The bbc used to be independent but now they shit themselves and write puff pieces about filo pastry recipes and what clouds look like if you squint your eyes. Here is the only evidence of any research done for this artice: "That efficiency might be coming. There is a worldwide race, from San Francisco to Shenzhen, to make a more efficient solar cell." That's it - the whole bbc article is based on this - and be grateful, that's more than average.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Saturday May 02, @08:08PM (1 child)
> They've really decided to suck govt cock these days.
You know, I said the same thing about the BBC back in the 90s (and in protest, I never had nor paid for a "TV licence". I will not voluntary pay to be lied to).
Thing is, I noticed it back in the 90s, and now in the 2020's people are noticing it again, about different topics. Chances are if they behave like a government mouthpiece now, and they behaved the same way back in the 90s, they probably were always a government mouthpiece. As such it not surprise anyone that they are biased, and their news should be take with the same suspicion as any state media would.
You have to use your brain and think/analise about whether what you hear is likely to be truthful. At the end of the day you can be pretty certain others are lying to you for their benefit every day, and act accordingly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 02, @08:19PM
*analize
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 02, @07:46PM
this is good news.
however 20%, for me, is good enough.
i'd prefer (even) more robustness:
more research into how to get "dirt" from sticking to the panels.
a standard on the junctionbox.
(even) more quality into the by-pass diodes. maybe even some notice that one is busted without having to remove the panel and flipping it over?
ofc cheaper prices are always welcome ^_^
some sort of "recycling guarantee" by the manufacturers (so we sun beliebbers can shot some shots across those pesky "but but solar is bad, look at all the junked panels" argument bow.)
ofc the "bane from hell" (microinverts) for the old-skool non-renewable team: more of these please.
for central inverters (christmas-string inverters) a big initial investment is need. the cut-off line for investment/affordability is high on the wealth pyrmaid, thus encompasing only a little amount of "profiteers"...err... contributors.
microinverters are the "bane from hell" because if you look at the wealth pyramid of human population, giving people the possibility to "try" a one-panel-one-inverter system moves the cut-off line where people can afford grid-tied solar down a few notches.
in the pyramid this translates to a few 100 million MORE that can afford solar ^_^ this will hurt ...errr... make a dent.
fridges need a battery.
induction cooking needs no gas.
cars are getting more electric everyday.
more understanding from the tiny humanness left residing in them grid-operator executives soul: grid-tie solar is a appliance.
your regulations should be the same for any other house-hold appliance, like a fridge, water-heater, microwave, induction-cooker, fan, air-conditioner, etc ...
also, after spiking the path of grid-tie solar, setting up document hurdles 6 feet high and maybe even spilling some slippery oil, even grid operator executives need to go home and be a bit human with their family, most probably NOT on another (spare) planet (same boat and round it is too thingy)?