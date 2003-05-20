from the I-can-see-for-miles-and-miles-and-..... dept.
Raspberry Pi launches camera with interchangeable lens system for $50:
Attention tinkerers: Raspberry Pi has released a new camera for its tiny single-board computers. The "Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera" is on sale now for $50, and it will be sold alongside the older Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2, which will still be the usual $25. This is a for-real camera system, so that $50 won't get you a ready-out-of-the-box Raspberry Pi camera, you'll also need to buy a lens for the—get this—interchangeable lens system that the high-quality camera supports.
Both cameras plug into the Raspberry Pi computer's camera serial interface using a ribbon cable, but the High Quality Camera looks like a massive upgrade, both in size and (hopefully) in image quality. While the $25 Camera Module V2 uses an ancient, low-end smartphone camera sensor with a microscopic lens, the High Quality Camera is a different class of product entirely. It's nota newer smartphone sensor, which is what I assumed when I first saw the news, but instead it's something that was originally intended for camcorders. It's a 12.3MP Sony IMX477 sensor with pretty huge 1.55 µm pixels and a 7.81 mm diagonal (1/2.3"-type). That's about double the sensor area of the Camera Module V2.
[...] The specs are in the same ballpark as a modern smartphone camera sensor, but the lenses for the High Quality Camera will blow your phone camera out of the water. There is an interchangeable lens system with support for off-the-shelf C- and CS-mount lenses and a back focus adjustment ring for swapping between lenses. This mount isn't as big as a DSLR lens—it's a smaller size that frequently gets used for 16mm CCTV video cameras. In addition to the native C-mount lenses out there, there are also plenty of adapters, and you can easily jump up to a real DSLR size like an EF Canon mount.
Would make for a nice camera rig on a telescope
I would love to get one of those mounted on my telescope. I was given the telescope for my birthday, and have looked at the moon and managed to see some of the planets but lost interest a bit after that.
A camera setup that doesn't cost much would be cool.
I can see this for machine vision but what are the requirements for a telescope? Wouldn't a smaller sensor with larger photo-sites [apertus.org] make sense for depth of field and light sensitivity?
It depends. It should be fine for bright objects, like the Moon and some of the planets. You are right that you really want sensitivity for this kind of thing if you want to do any serious stuff. But, there is a lot of really cool stuff you can do with some image processing. You can record image stacks and do image alignment and stacking, or lucky imaging [cam.ac.uk]. There is some nice software [duke.edu] out there that can produce some pretty impressive results.
Scott Manley did a neat video [youtube.com] where he pointed a hand-held DSLR at the space station to see what he could get, and just that was pretty impressive.
You should certainly be able to mount this on your telescope. It sounds like they mounted their camera to a board with C-mount threads, which is a very common, almost universal, mount for small sensors like security cameras. There are plenty of ways to attach a c-mount to a telescope and it depends upon what your telescope back end is like. If you have telescope threads (i.e., T-mount), where you would unscrew the part that holds your eyepiece, you can get a T-mount-to-C-mount adapter. If you want to drop it instead into where the eyepiece goes, they have c-mount tubes that are 1.25-in diameter so that you mount the tube to your camera, and drop it in like an eyepiece.
Look around places like this [telescopeadapters.com]. I don't know anything about this particular site other than it was the first telescope parts place that came up with a Google search for me.
They put a C-mount on their camera.
