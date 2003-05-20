Update, 5:40pm ET, April 29: Additional data on remdesivir's effects from a separate study are described below the original article.

Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the first potential treatment for COVID-19 had emerged from a randomized clinical trial sponsored in part by the National Institutes of Health. The drug, remdesivir, significantly shortened the recovery time for patients with COVID-19, triggering an ethical clause that allowed the placebo group to receive the real drug. Unfortunately, that cut the trial short before a significant effect on mortality was clear.

Fauci made the announcement while speaking to the press with President Donald Trump in the White House.

Remdesivir was originally developed to target a different virus: Ebola. It works by binding to the enzyme that copies the RNA genome of the Ebola virus. Since our cells don't need to make copies of RNA, the hope has been that we can find drugs that target the viral enzyme but not any that our own cells need. Testing had already indicated it was safe for general use, suggesting that remdesivir was successful in this regard. Unfortunately, it didn't clearly work against the Ebola virus, leaving it the very large collection of drugs that are safe but ineffective.

With the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, remdesivir received renewed interest, given that the new virus also has an RNA genome and enzymes dedicated to copying it. While the drug wasn't designed specifically to bind these proteins, the overlapping biochemical needs of the Ebola and SARS-CoV-2 enzymes meant that there was a chance that the drug would be effective, leading to some early anecdotal reports of its use.

This appears to be the first report of a non-anecdotal test of the drug. Fauci said that the trial, conducted in the United States and various European countries, had enrolled 1,090 patients. Those participants were randomly assigned to receive the drug or placebo, and the primary measure of success was time to recovery—how quickly the patients could be discharged from the hospital or resume normal activities. By this measure, remdesivir was a significant success; those receiving the drug took an average of 11 days to recover; those on the placebo took 15 days. That's a 30 percent faster recovery, a result that's statistically significant given the size of the trial population.

[...] On the same day that Anthony Fauci announced the positive results of a large clinical trial of the antiviral drug remdesivir, the research journal The Lancet released a smaller randomized study of the same drug from China. In this study, the researchers had planned on a large-enough population of patients for their study design to have a high probability of producing significant results. But the severe restrictions in place in Wuhan cut the number of patients in their hospitals that met the study's selection criteria, leading to its termination with a small population (only 237 patients). Potentially confusing matters, the participants were allowed to continue some other untested treatments, including anti-virals and immune-system modulators.

[...] None of the results were statistically significant, but the researchers saw a result consistent with what Dr. Fauci announced today: those taking remdesivir reached clinical improvement faster than those in the placebo group. Had the trial involved more patients, it might have found a significant improvement here. Since the total number of people needing ventilators was even smaller, there was no chance of a significant result here.