SeaMonkey 2.53.2 Released for Linux, macOS, and Windows

An Anonymous Coward writes:

SeaMonkey version 2.53.2 has been released.

The SeaMonkey project is a community effort to develop the SeaMonkey Internet Application Suite. Such a software suite was previously made popular by Netscape and Mozilla, and the SeaMonkey project continues to develop and deliver high-quality updates to this concept. Containing an Internet browser, email & newsgroup client with an included web feed reader, HTML editor, IRC chat and web development tools, SeaMonkey is sure to appeal to advanced users, web developers and corporate users.

