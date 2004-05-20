from the fake-it-'til-you-break-it dept.
"If you were to ask me what the key risk in the 2020 election is, I would say it's not deepfakes," said Kathryn Harrison, the founder and CEO of the DeepTrust Alliance, a coalition fighting deepfakes and other kinds of digital disinformation (that is: intentional, malicious false info). "It's actually going to be a true video that will pop up in late October that we won't be able to prove [whether] it's true or false."
This is the bigger, more devious threat, what's known as the Liar's Dividend. The term, popular in deepfake-research circles, means the mere existence of deepfakes gives more credibility to denials. Essentially, deepfakes make it easier for candidates caught on tape to convince voters of their innocence -- even if they're guilty -- because people have learned they can't believe their eyes anymore.
[...] "I don't think anyone's going to see a piece of video content, real or fake, and suddenly change their vote on Election Day," said Clint Watts, distinguished research fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute who testified to Congress last year about deepfakes and national security. "Trying to convince people Joe Biden touches people too much or whatever….I don't see how people's opinions can be really shaped in this media environment with that."
What worries him more are deepfakes that undermine election integrity -- like an authoritative figure reporting misinformation about turnout, polling site disruptions or voting machines changing your ballot.
Another worry: Deepfakes could destabilize the vote on US soil by causing havoc at a US outpost abroad. Imagine a fake that triggers an attack like the one on the US diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, which became a political flashpoint in the US. State actors like China or Russia, for example, could find an effective strategy in forged videos that endanger US soldiers or US diplomats, particularly in war-torn regions or countries ruled by a dictator, where populations are already struggling to separate truth from propaganda and rumor.
[...] No matter what form an election deepfake tries to take, the time to be on highest alert is right before you cast your vote.
"If it happens 48 hours out of the Election Day," Watts said, "we may not have a chance to fix it."
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday May 05, @01:19AM (2 children)
Voting never made a difference anyways. Only thing that will make a difference is killing every Republican Senator with hanging by the neck, which is entirely legally appropriate for those guilty of treason against the former United States Of America.
Country already died when they refused to even call witnesses to a trial. Ironic that this article is about trust huh? How can Trump possibly be innocent when those who are Constitutionally charged with providing America justice refuse to even call witnesses?
The rest of the world knows this too. Which is why we are now a laughing stock of a Banana Republic with a demented childish dictator leading a political party that couldn't deal with reality and facts if their lives depended on it. They're literally immune to facts.
Trust the elections? Most people now have zero trust in the entire working processes of the country. I'm oddly reminded of the thugs and hooligans involved in the "thug culture" that predisposes them to live on the outside of society, since society itself is broken and never serves their interest. I really get their position now.
Why work? Why pay taxes? Why play the Man's games at all? We're never represented, always abused, with no way of getting ahead. Fuck voting. It's better just to figure out how to switch to crime, take whatever you can, and survive. If possible at all, escape the corpse with whatever resources you have to some other country. It will either be you in servitude with no hope of a good life, or you become the lion to survive. When lions are hungry, the fucking lion eats. Only rule that will exist in the wasteland that is now America.
What's my choice again? Biden or Trump? Choose between two rapists and creepy old white dudes? Choose the status quo Democrat dipshit, or the quasi-Republican sociopathic childish monster that will continue to permanently stain the soul of our country with concentration camps for children?
Nah. Fuck it. America had its time, and now is the inevitability of the decline into lawlessness, poverty, and general third world shit-hole methods of operation.
Elections would matter in the United States Of America. There is nothing united about America anymore, our honor and virtue gone forever after running concentration camps for children, and all credibility with the world lost when we refused to bring accountability to the leaders that never represented us.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 05, @01:25AM (1 child)
This. But with Democrats.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 05, @01:30AM
...of the population that voted for them.
With the newfound space and freedom the rest of us can get busy repopulating the country, or giving it back to its indigenous peoples with a better grasp of how to keep it out of foreign hands in the future :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 05, @01:20AM (1 child)
Just be sure to get your news only from authoritative sources like SoylentNews and you have nothing to worry about.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday May 05, @01:32AM
Yes, indeed. Like the News that the Democrats would have mopped the fucking floor with Trump running Bernie in 2016 and Tulsi in 2020.
But they don't want to win. They are desperate to bury their complicity in the destruction of flight 752 and the Goldman Sachs-owned coke freighter and other horrors beyond your imagination. Also, being agents of China.
Congresswoman Susan Davis of California's 53rd district, for example. She's not known for being a heavy-hitter like fifth-columnist Feinstein and Liddle Adam Schitt, but she too was outed as one of the people who dumped stock early [sandiegoreader.com] upon getting inside information about the COVID-19 outbreak while immediately loading up on Baidu.
Do you hear me, traitors? You will be marched by bayonette straight into the ocean!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 05, @01:39AM
Nothing deep about her or the attempt to blame the attack on a YouTube video.
We don't have this problem in the West where every single thing our corporate owned media push is obvious bullshit.