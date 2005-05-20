from the Not-in-my-back-yard dept.
One of the issues involving nuclear power has been what to do with the waste materials. What if there was a way to not only convert the problematic materials into a safer storage form, but also enable that same storage form to be used as fuel in newer nuclear power generators? Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it?
That may have changed:
https://phys.org/news/2020-05-reveals-single-step-strategy-recycling-nuclear.html
I would prefer more 'green' sources of energy production, but this is something that may be useful to help that along, making coal and petroleum energy production a part of history.
Journal Reference
Jeffrey D. Einkauf, Jonathan D. Burns. Recovery of Oxidized Actinides, Np(VI), Pu(VI), and Am(VI), from Cocrystallized Uranyl Nitrate Hexahydrate: A Single Technology Approach to Used Nuclear Fuel Recycling, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research (DOI: 10.1021/acs.iecr.0c00381)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 05, @05:45AM (2 children)
The real credit for this work goes to the United States military. Without our brave men and women serving our great country and putting their lives on the line to fight terror overseas, we wouldn't be free to do research like this here at home. I'm very disappointed with the acknowledgments for this paper because the scientists should make sure to acknowledge the military in addition to their funding sources. We're free to conduct research on topics like nuclear power because of the brave men and women of the our military risking their lives for our freedom. Why is it too much to ask for the scientists to show a bit of gratitude and show their appreciation for the military in their acknowledgments?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 05, @06:06AM
To whom it may concern:
Credit for this post goes to whoever made the keyboard it was typed on, their supervisors, managers, corporate directors, their CEO, the shipping company that brought it to my country, the captain that sailed the ship, the dock workers that unloaded the freight, the truck driver that hauled the freight to the distributor's warehouse, the retail store that had the foresight to see that I would personally need to buy this particular keyboard, the cashier that rang up the purchase, the people that printed the money I used in the transaction, the bank that had the ATM that gave me the money when I used it, the people that made the ATM card I used to withdraw that money, and so on...
--
Dear parent AC, I get the joke. I ain't laughing, but I get it.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday May 05, @06:06AM
While we're at it, why not credit also the producer of their computers, their internet provider, and the people who produced the food they were eating, and without which they would not have been able to do the research because they would be starved? And of course thank the fire department that made sure that they could concentrate on their work instead of worrying about potential fires, the trash collection service that made sure they didn't have to spend their time getting rid of the trash themselves instead of doing research, the doctors that helped them stay healthy, the grocery store that allowed them easy access to food instead of having to travel to the individual farmers to buy the food there, which certainly would have taken away valuable research time, the electricity company, the water company, and so on.
You think that's ridiculous? Well, it is. As ridiculous as your request. Acknowledgements are for those who directly helped with the research, not for everyone you profited from while writing it.
Oh, and why only the US military? Don't you know that fighting terrorism is an international operation? Why not also thank the UK military, the French military, the German military, and so on, who are all also part of the forces fighting terrorism?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.