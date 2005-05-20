from the other-pandemic dept.
Scientists have discovered a microbe that completely protects mosquitoes from being infected with malaria.
Malaria is spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes, so protecting them could in turn protect people.
The researchers are now investigating whether they can release infected mosquitoes into the wild, or use spores to suppress the disease.
[...] "It's a new discovery. We are very excited by its potential for malaria control. It has enormous potential," Prof Steven Sinkins, from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, told the BBC.
This concept of disease control using microbes is not unprecedented. A type of bacteria called Wolbachia has been shown to make it harder for mosquitoes to spread dengue fever in real-world trials.
The scientists need to understand how the microbe spreads, so they plan to perform more tests in Kenya.
However, these approaches are relatively uncontroversial as the species is already found in wild mosquitoes and is not introducing something new.
It also would not kill the mosquitoes, so would not have an impact on ecosystems that are dependent on them as food. This is part of other strategies like a killer fungus that can almost completely collapse mosquito populations in weeks.
Journal Reference
Herren, J.K., Mbaisi, L., Mararo, E. et al. A microsporidian impairs Plasmodium falciparum transmission in Anopheles arabiensis mosquitoes, Nat Commun 11, 2187 (2020) (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-16121-y)
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Tuesday May 05, @02:11PM (9 children)
>It also would not kill the mosquitoes, so would not have an impact on ecosystems that are dependent on them as food. This is part of other strategies like a killer fungus that can almost completely collapse mosquito populations in weeks.
The species of mosquitoes that feed on humans are an invasive species almost everywhere they exist, so I don't see the problem in wiping them out. Even if you did so suddenly, they're a small enough portion of the overall "small flying insect" population that it's unlikely to have a huge impact before the next generation of displaced insects spread back into the abandoned niche. And if it takes several weeks there might not even be a significant slump.
The real risk is that whatever strategy is used to wipe them out (poisons, disease, gene-drives, etc) will also wipe out lots of other native species (including the many other species of mosquitoes that are harmless to humans).
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 05, @02:36PM (5 children)
No, the real risk is that malaria is eradicated and human population growth increases at an even more unsustainable rate. Humans are an invasive species almost everywhere they exist, so I don't see the problem in wiping them out.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Tuesday May 05, @03:03PM
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday May 05, @03:19PM
More that countered by improving child mortality and greatly reducing chronic malaria in the long term which would improve the economies of these regions faster than population growth. We actually have empirical support since malaria eradication has already been accompanied by strong reductions in population growth rate.
(Score: 2) by calmond on Tuesday May 05, @02:46PM (2 children)
I remember when I learned that not all mosquitoes bite humans. It came as quite a surprise, and it definitely opens up some possibilities for selective eradication. I wouldn't want to eliminate an entire species for our convenience, but a small sub population is a different matter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 05, @03:15PM (1 child)
I've learned that not all humans are criminals, but a small sub population. I wouldn't want to eliminate all humans, but a small sub population is a different matter.
Problem is finding that distinction, no? Just like finding a vaccine ... "just" finding it, so easy! Oh wait ....
Also you should learn that mosquitoes that bite humans, don't only bite humans.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday May 05, @02:48PM (3 children)
