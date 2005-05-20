Stories
NASA Will Pay a Staggering $146 Million for Each SLS Rocket Engine

posted by martyb on Wednesday May 06, @05:05AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News
NASA will pay a staggering $146 million for each SLS rocket engine:

NASA has previously given more than $1 billion to Aerojet to "restart" production of the space shuttle era engines and a contract for six new ones. So, according to the space agency, NASA has spent $3.5 billion for a total of 24 rocket engines. That comes to $146 million per engine.

The NASA news release says that Aerojet has "implemented a plan to reduce the cost of the engines by as much as 30 percent," noting the use of more advanced manufacturing techniques.

[...] NASA designed these brilliant engines in the 1970s for the space shuttle program, during which they each flew multiple launches. A total of 46 engines were built for the shuttle at an estimated cost of $40 million[*] per engine. But now these formerly reusable engines will be flown a single time on the SLS rocket and then dropped into the ocean.

There are four engines on a Space Launch System rocket. At this price, the engines for an SLS rocket, alone, will cost more than $580 million. This does not include the costs of fabricating the rocket's large core stage, towering solid-rocket boosters, an upper stage, or the costs of test, transportation, storage, and integration. With engine prices like these, it seems reasonable to assume that the cost of a single SLS launch will remain $2 billion into perpetuity.

[...] There are a lot of things one could buy in the aerospace industry for $146 million. One might, for example, buy at least six RD-180 engines from Russia. These engines have more than twice the thrust of a space shuttle main engine. Or, one might go to United Launch Alliance's Rocket Builder website and purchase two basic Atlas V rocket launches. You could buy three "flight-proven" Falcon 9 launches. One might even buy a Falcon Heavy launch, which has two-thirds the lift capacity of the Space Launch System at one-twentieth the price[...]

[...] SpaceX is building the Raptor rocket engine to power its Super Heavy rocket and Starship upper stage. The Raptor has slightly more power at sea level than the RS-25, and is designed for dozens of uses. According to SpaceX founder Elon Musk, it costs less than $1 million to build a Raptor engine. The company has already built a couple dozen of them on its own dime. So there's that.

[*] Not adjusted for inflation.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by deimios on Wednesday May 06, @05:35AM (2 children)

    by deimios (201) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 06, @05:35AM (#990984) Journal

    That's like 78 Tomahawks or almost 2 F-35A fighters.

    Unacceptable, better spend it on more tools to spread democracy to the world.

    /sarcasm

    • (Score: 2) by qzm on Wednesday May 06, @05:41AM

      by qzm (3260) on Wednesday May 06, @05:41AM (#990985)

      Or, you know, instead of trying to suck up to 'ANYTHING done in the name of NASA is good' our view is a case of two wrongs, and some of us wouldnt think that makes a right.

      There are now viable private options at a TINY fraction of the price (Currently SpaceX, but others coming along..) - THESE should be supported, and the money spent on actual missions, not on propping up these ancient aerospace dinosaurs.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 06, @05:47AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 06, @05:47AM (#990986)

      Just pump more money into a failing program, that will fix it.

      /notsarcasm

