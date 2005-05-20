It looks like Elon Musk and his partner, Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher), are now parents to a new baby boy.

Musk announced the news on Twitter. After tweeting about something completely unrelated (EPA testing on the Tesla Model S) someone asked Musk for news on the baby. First he replied "a few hours away," then later, "Mom & baby all good."

Later, Musk confirmed the baby is a boy, and shared a picture of him holding the little guy. "A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet ... please share one," a Twitter user posted. And he obliged. He also answered a question about the baby's name, saying it's X Æ A-12 Musk, though it's not yet clear if that's the real name.

Recording artist Grimes had initially hinted at the pregnancy on Instagram, with a cryptic image featuring a baby photoshopped onto her body and later confirmed her pregnancy in an interview with Rolling Stone.