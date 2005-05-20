Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Elon and Grimes: Congratulations on Your New Baby Boy! (Can we Call Him a Muskmellon?)

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 06, @09:25AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the happy-birthday dept.
News

martyb writes:

Elon Musk shares photo of newborn son

It looks like Elon Musk and his partner, Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher), are now parents to a new baby boy.

Musk announced the news on Twitter. After tweeting about something completely unrelated (EPA testing on the Tesla Model S) someone asked Musk for news on the baby. First he replied "a few hours away," then later, "Mom & baby all good."

Later, Musk confirmed the baby is a boy, and shared a picture of him holding the little guy. "A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet ... please share one," a Twitter user posted. And he obliged. He also answered a question about the baby's name, saying it's X Æ A-12 Musk, though it's not yet clear if that's the real name.

Recording artist Grimes had initially hinted at the pregnancy on Instagram, with a cryptic image featuring a baby photoshopped onto her body and later confirmed her pregnancy in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Also at The Register.

Original Submission


«  Number of VR Headset Users on Steam Jumps with the Release of Half-Life: Alyx
Elon and Grimes: Congratulations on Your New Baby Boy! (Can we Call Him a Muskmellon?) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 06, @09:30AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 06, @09:30AM (#991010)

    Who the fuck cares?

    Tesla fanbois seem worse than disciples of Jobs.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 06, @09:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 06, @09:35AM (#991011)

    you treat that rocket like it’s Grime's baby

(1)