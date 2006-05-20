from the Percival-Lowell-was-right dept.
Ancient river systems on Mars seen in unparalleled detail:
A high-resolution satellite has captured detailed images of a rocky Martian cliff face revealing that it was formed by rivers more than 3.7 billion years ago. That is roughly the same time that life was starting to begin on Earth.
[...] The team examined images [...] taken by NASA's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. The images were taken inside the enormous Hellas impact crater in the southern Martian hemisphere, one of the largest impact craters in the solar system.
A 200-metre-thick stack of layered rocks are visible within the cliff walls, shown in enough detail that Joel and his colleagues could be sure they are sedimentary rocks, formed by running water. The rivers would have continuously shifted their gullies, creating sandbanks.
Journal Reference:
Francesco Salese et al. "Sustained fluvial deposition recorded in Mars' Noachian stratigraphic record", Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-15622-0
The presence of sedimentary rock indicates the long-term presence of water and boosts the chances that life evolved there.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday May 06, @04:22PM
There was a theory a few years back that there could have been CO2 moving on Mars causing river-like structures. Is that still an active thing? Or has it been dropped in favour of liquid water?
*I note in TFA the authors dismiss the idea of an Aeolian source for the channels, but I understand that to mean "wind-formed" i.e. assuming a more-or-less homegeneous atmosphere.