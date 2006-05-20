Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk Co-Founder, Dies Aged 73

As well as being forefathers of the synthpop that would dominate the 1980s and beyond, the title track of Trans-Europe Express was sampled in 1982 by Afrika Bambaataa & the Soul Sonic Force for one of the earliest hip-hop hits, Planet Rock, while Computer World was hugely influential on the house and techno music that emerged from Chicago and Detroit that decade.

The German band he helped found toyed with ideas about technology and society, leaving a profound mark on rock, dance music and hip-hop.

Kraftwerk won a lifetime achievement Grammy award in 2014 and the Grammy for best electronic/dance album (for live album "3-D The Catalogue") in 2018. Last fall, the band was nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

