from the R.I.P. dept.
Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk Co-Founder, Dies Aged 73
As well as being forefathers of the synthpop that would dominate the 1980s and beyond, the title track of Trans-Europe Express was sampled in 1982 by Afrika Bambaataa & the Soul Sonic Force for one of the earliest hip-hop hits, Planet Rock, while Computer World was hugely influential on the house and techno music that emerged from Chicago and Detroit that decade.
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/may/06/florian-schneider-kraftwerk-co-founder-dies-aged-73
The German band he helped found toyed with ideas about technology and society, leaving a profound mark on rock, dance music and hip-hop.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/06/arts/music/florian-schneider-kraftwerk-dead.html
Kraftwerk won a lifetime achievement Grammy award in 2014 and the Grammy for best electronic/dance album (for live album "3-D The Catalogue") in 2018. Last fall, the band was nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/05/06/reports-kraftwerk-co-founder-florian-schneider-dies-73/5175586002/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 06, @11:07PM (3 children)
Never heard of him.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 06, @11:12PM
He was the operator...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Wednesday May 06, @11:17PM
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 06, @11:24PM
He invented Kraft Dinner.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday May 06, @11:28PM
This is sad, but then yes he was also 73 years old and died of cancer -- a month ago. But in some kind of true Kraftwerk style news, and interviews, come out slowly and rarely.
That said Kraftwerk has turned into something very sad, it's only Ralf that keeps it going. Every performance is now really just playing the greatest hits with perhaps a new effect or visual experience or two. Don't get me wrong, it's still nice and enjoyable. But it's not the same. I do wonder for how long it can continue considering that he is also 70+ years of age, only Karl is yet of that age but then he left the group 30 years ago just a few years after Wolfgang did. I guess that says something about how old they are. I guess the worst is when you hear any of them talk about it, which happens so rarely, they all do seem to hate each other and what became of the group and the music. They are almost indifferent towards each other. Their main website didn't even update with the news that Florian had died.
That said I do still have fond memories of shows even if it has been quite a few years ago since I saw them last (even if it was only Ralf and some of the replacements). Man-Machine was one of the first LP:s I bought for my own money. Sad boop noise indeed.