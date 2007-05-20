"Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet."

That is the tagline accompanying the US Space Force's recruiting ad that appeared on Twitter on Wednesday.

The 30-second commercial is a montage of young people looking to the stars, intercut with images of rockets rising from monolith-like hangars, all colour graded the familiar teal and orange of blockbuster action movies.

[...] In addition to the expected military recruitment fare included in the video [...] the ad also includes the first official glimpse of the X37-B reusable space vehicle.