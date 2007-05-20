from the waiting-in-the-wings:-Russia-and-China dept.
US Space Force debuts first recruitment ad and previously secret spacecraft:
"Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet."
That is the tagline accompanying the US Space Force's recruiting ad that appeared on Twitter on Wednesday.
The 30-second commercial is a montage of young people looking to the stars, intercut with images of rockets rising from monolith-like hangars, all colour graded the familiar teal and orange of blockbuster action movies.
[...] In addition to the expected military recruitment fare included in the video [...] the ad also includes the first official glimpse of the X37-B reusable space vehicle.
Trump signs defense bill establishing U.S. Space Force: What comes next
President Donald Trump on Dec. 20 signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. The bill creates the U.S. Space Force as the sixth branch of the U.S. armed forces.
Trump signed the NDAA flanked by top defense and military officials at a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
"Today marks a landmark achievement as we officially inaugurate the newest branch or our military, the U.S. Space Force," Trump said. "This is very big and important moment."
The NDAA authorizes the establishment of the U.S. Space Force as a separate military branch to reside within the Department of the Air Force, the same way the Marine Corps is organized as an independent service in the Department of the Navy.
The USSF has launched a website.
Space Force Offers First Peek at Camouflage Uniform:
The official Twitter account of the month-old military service posted[*] a teaser photograph Friday night appearing to show a variant of the Operational Camouflage Pattern used by the Army and Air Force.
Above the left breast pocket in Navy embroidery reads: U.S. Space Force.
[...] The uniform depicts four-star rank, indicating that the uniform belongs to Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, the first commander of U.S. Space Force. It also has the Command Space Operations badge embroidered above the service nametape.
On the left sleeve of the uniform is the United States Space Command patch, denoting the military's newest combatant command, formed shortly before Space Force itself activated Dec. 20. And above that patch is a full-color American flag patch -- a departure from the muted flags that soldiers and airmen typically wear on their right shoulders in OCP uniform.
Many questions remain. Space Force has yet to announce a rank structure, a full system of uniforms or even what to call members of the new service. In a Thursday briefing, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Raymond was developing a plan regarding every detail.
[*] https://twitter.com/SpaceForceDoD/status/1218335200964464650
CNet:
Someone working for the US Space Force must be a Trekkie. Star Trek fans say a new logo is a direct ripoff of Star Trek's Starfleet Command logo.
President Donald Trump revealed the new logo for the Space Force on Friday via Twitter.
[...]As soon as it was posted, eagle-eyed Star Trek fans responded, pointing out the logo's similarities to the Starfleet Command logo. The arrow, the swirl around the arrow, the star background and text placement are almost identical.
Cultural references and inspirations are only allowed for the right people?
[20200326_203138 UTC: Update: There was a delay due to hydraulic issues, but the launch was able to get reset and launched. The Centaur upper-stage rocket is proceeding on its way to GTO (Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit) --martyb]
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
United Launch Alliance says its Atlas V rocket is ready to launch on Thursday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Liftoff is set for 2:57pm (18:57 UTC) for the national security mission, which has a two-hour launch window. This is the first launch under the command of the newly constituted US Space Force.
For this mission, the Atlas V rocket will boost the sixth and final satellite in a constellation of military communications satellites in geostationary orbit. The "Advanced Extremely High Frequency" (AEHF) satellites are replacing the older Milstar communications system. The individual satellites cost $850 million each, and this AEHF-6 satellite to be launched Thursday was built by Lockheed Martin Space Systems. The previous five AEHF satellites launched on Atlas V rockets from 2010 to 2019.
[...] But at the US military's main spaceports in Florida, where the Atlas V rocket is due to launch, and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, essential launch opportunities appear to be continuing, at least for now.
United Launch Alliance will provide a live webcast of the launch, beginning about 20 minutes before the opening of the launch window.
There is a hold on the launch at the moment: tweet
William Harwood @cbs_spacenews · 19m A5/AEHF-6: ULA's Tory Bruno says problem was a bad amplifier card in a ground system hydrauylic pump controller; "working on a solution;" 1h 9m left in launch window
[The engineering crew established a process to test the hydraulics issue and are now preparing for a new launch time.(from memory)
Video stream is showing T-4:00, but I just heard the LD (Launch Director) announce reset launch time to to 20:18.
All areas reported all systems go. Proceeding with the count. --martyb]