Uber will lay off 3,700 people from its customer support and recruiting teams, the company announced in a Wednesday regulatory filing. That figure represents 14 percent of Uber's 26,900 employees, CNBC reports.
Uber has already frozen hiring, and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will forego his salary for the remainder of the year, the company says.
The Information reported last week that Uber's ride bookings have fallen 80 percent from the same period a year earlier. Uber has tried to compensate by expanding its delivery business, launching two new services called Uber Connect and Uber Direct. But rides have historically been the largest part of Uber's business, making an 80 percent drop difficult to stomach.
Last week, Uber's main US rival, Lyft, announced 1,000 layoffs—a 17-percent reduction of the company's workforce.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 07, @06:13PM (2 children)
> CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will forego his salary for the remainder of the year,
Awww, poor baby, given that 4 months have been paid already, only makes 1/3 of $xxxmillion this year.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Thursday May 07, @06:16PM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dara_Khosrowshahi [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 07, @07:00PM
Interesting, from one branch of the travel industry (Expedia, online reservations) which is close to monopolizing that business*, and now at Uber, doing their best to monopolize taxi service.
This guy is working hard to be one of the first against the wall.....but maybe the pandemic will save him from his fate?
* https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Expedia_Group [wikipedia.org] List of 18 companies purchased in the last 20 years including major competitors.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 07, @06:18PM (3 children)
Your tax dollars at work: paying for ex-Uber employees to smoke weed and watch Netflix all day.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 07, @06:29PM
Yeah let them die on the street. I'm sure everyone will accept that peacefully.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 07, @07:18PM
*snort*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 07, @07:20PM
You are so right! What the fuck is wrong with these slacking scumbags? It's not like Uber has been paying into unemployment insurance for it's employees or anything, [brookings.edu] right?
It's completely obvious that these scamming pieces of shit decided en masse to steal our money by *refusing* to work.
If they're too lazy and stupid to stay employed at Uber, they should go out and get another job. It's not like anyone else is losing their job. The only reason they're unemployed is because they're lazy and don't want to work. Amirite?
I say to those fuckers, "get a job!" At a restaurant. Or a bar. Or a retail store. Or maybe a stadium or concert venue. Or they could just go out on the street (or on Craigslist) and sell their asses like the worthless whores they are. They're lazy and don't want to work.
And unemployment benefits are *huge*. The last time I was on unemployment (six or so years ago), the benefits were almost enough to cover 3/4 of my rent. Who needs any more than that? it's not like folks need food or electricity. Lazy scum!
Those pieces of shit make me sick!
You tell 'em Joe!