from the bring-out-your-dead...peoples'-money dept.
IRS Orders The Dead To Return Stimulus Money:
One week after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that dead people aren't eligible for stimulus check after it emerged that an unknown number of recently deceased Americans had received a $1200 tax credit as part of the coronavirus helicopter money package, the Internal Revenue Service [...] announced that individuals who got a $1,200 stimulus payment intended for someone who’s deceased or incarcerated should return the money. It wasn't clear how the IRS will "enforce" collecting from the dead or their relatives.
[...] Instructions posted to the IRS’s website Wednesday said recipients of what the Treasury Department calls "inadvertent" payments should write void on paper checks and mail them back[...]. Even more amusing were instructions to those who received direct-deposit payments or have already cashed the payments: they should send a personal check or money order to the IRS for the amount of the payment.
Deceased and incarcerated individuals do not qualify to receive Economic Impact Payments. See FAQ #41 to learn how to return an inadvertent payment: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center
— Treasury Department (@USTreasury) May 6, 2020
[...] The IRS excessive generosity was noticed last month, when it[sic] people in prison and family members of individuals who had died in the past several months were receiving payments. The reason is that while the federal government regularly updates taxpayer rolls with death certificate information, the IRS was relying on data that in some cases was from as long ago as 2018 for processing the payments.
(Score: 3, Informative) by NPC-131072 on Friday May 08, @12:29AM
Hope they still turn out to vote [politico.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 08, @12:31AM
So what's the cutoff on this, if you were alive when the bill was signed but died before the check was written, is your corpse obliged to return it? What if you died while it was in the mail? Or after the direct deposit cleared but before you checked the balance to see it was there? What if your corpse hasn't been found yet?
Asking for a friend ...
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday May 08, @12:35AM
They're busy paying dead people, and meanwhile I haven't seen a dime of that $1200.
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 08, @12:39AM
I really don't think dead people can be legally obligated to do anything at all. We need some legal scholars to figure this out.
Anything is possible, unless it's not.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 08, @12:58AM (1 child)
I am dead, and I ain't returning no money.
Fuck you IRS, cocksucker scums, go after Trump/Kushners, motherfuckers.
(hehehe, I used to be a "beltway bandit", and man, even for fed bureaucrats, IRS is one of the, if not the most, corrupt incompetent branch of the fed - this ain't the ones that took out al Capone)
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday May 08, @01:07AM
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is that you?