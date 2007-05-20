Sid Meier is apparently summing up his video games career with his memoir to be released in September 2020. Memoir might be a bit of an overstatement though, as it is also supposed to contain his design philosophy and thoughts on Gamers and the gaming industry at large.

Over his four-decade career, Sid Meier has produced some of the world's most popular videogames, including Sid Meier's Civilization, which has sold more than 51 million units worldwide and accumulated more than one billion hours of play. Sid Meier's Memoir! is the story of an obsessive young computer enthusiast who helped launch a multibillion-dollar industry. Writing with warmth and ironic humor, Meier describes the genesis of his influential studio, MicroProse, founded in 1982 after a trip to a Las Vegas arcade, and recounts the development of landmark games, from vintage classics like Pirates! and Railroad Tycoon, to Civilization and beyond.

I laughed a bit seeing the book cover as it looks remarkably similar to something out of his first civilization game. Looking forward to see if he finally shares credit with Avalon Hill but I somehow doubt that.

https://sidmeiersmemoir.com/