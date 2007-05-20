from the I'm-sorry-Dave-I'm-afraid-I-can't-do-that dept.
Following the denial last December in the EU, the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) has rejected the notion that non-humans can apply for patents. The patent office noted that the language in US patent laws and federal regulations assumes an inventor is a person.
App’n No. 16/524,350 was filed listing DABUS as inventor and identifying DABUS as an “artificial intelligence” that “autonomously generated” the invention. Stephen Thaler created DABUS, then DABUS created the invention. Thaler then filed as the applicant.
In briefing to the PTO, the patent applicant explained that DABUS conceived of the idea of the invention and recognized its “novelty and salience.” In short, DABUS did everything necessary to be listed as an inventor with one exception — DABUS is not a human person.
The Patent Act does not expressly limit inventorship rights to humans, but does suggest that each inventor must have a name, and be an “individual.”
(f) The term “inventor” means the individual or, if a joint invention, the individuals collectively who invented or discovered the subject matter of the invention.
35 U.S.C. 100(f). In denying the DABUS petition, PTO Commissioner’s Office suggests that the word “Whoever” in Section 101 indicates a human “natural person.” (citing Webster’s 2011). Of course, Section 271 also uses “whoever” to define infringement — and human “natural persons” are almost never the ones charged with infringement.
The European Patent Office has rejected two patent applications filed on behalf of an AI by researchers. The AI is named DABUS ('device for the autonomous bootstrapping of unified sentience'),
DABUS created two unique, usable ideas that were submitted to [the] patent office: the first was a new kind of beverage container; and the second was a signal device to help search and rescue teams locate a target.
One of the researchers, Ryan Abbot of the University of Surrey, argues that this should have been handled differently
'If I teach my Ph.D. student that and they go on to make a final complex idea, that doesn't make me an inventor on their patent, so it shouldn't with a machine,' he said in October.
He believes the best approach would be to credit the AI as the inventor of the patents, and then credit the AI's human owner as the assignee given license to make decisions about the patent or draw benefit from it.
The EPO rejected the patent applications on the grounds that "there was no human inventor." This is a constraint built into European Copyright law, but until now not part of European Patent law.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday May 08, @02:50AM
What I wonder is whether the submitter just wanted to pull this stunt to see what would happen, or if they have some larger motivation / benefits they hope to reap from doing this? Maybe just the attention of having done it.
It doesn't make sense for an AI to "own" a patent since stand-alone AI has no means to exercise rights that come with patent ownership such as suit for damages, cease and desist, etc.
If the patent itself were truly valuable, the owner/operator of the AI certainly could have claimed the invention for their own, just as every other inventor who has used computers in their inventive process has done for many decades now.