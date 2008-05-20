from the taking-a-stand dept.
ongoing by Tim Bray · Bye, Amazon:
May 1st was my last day as a VP and Distinguished Engineer at Amazon Web Services, after five years and five months of rewarding fun. I quit in dismay at Amazon firing whistleblowers who were making noise about warehouse employees frightened of Covid-19.
What with big-tech salaries and share vestings, this will probably cost me over a million (pre-tax) dollars, not to mention the best job I've ever had, working with awfully good people. So I'm pretty blue.
What happened · Last year, Amazonians on the tech side banded together as Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ), first coming to the world's notice with an open letter promoting a shareholders' resolution calling for dramatic action and leadership from Amazon on the global climate emergency. I was one of its 8,702 signatories.
While the resolution got a lot of votes, it didn't pass. Four months later, 3,000 Amazon tech workers from around the world joined in the Global Climate Strike walkout. The day before the walkout, Amazon announced a large-scale plan aimed at making the company part of the climate-crisis solution. It's not as though the activists were acknowledged by their employer for being forward-thinking; in fact, leaders were threatened with dismissal.
Fast-forward to the Covid-19 era. Stories surfaced of unrest in Amazon warehouses, workers raising alarms about being uninformed, unprotected, and frightened. Official statements claimed every possible safety precaution was being taken. Then a worker organizing for better safety conditions was fired, and brutally insensitive remarks appeared in leaked executive meeting notes where the focus was on defending Amazon "talking points".
Warehouse workers reached out to AECJ for support. They responded by internally promoting a petition and organizing a video call for Thursday April 16 featuring warehouse workers from around the world, with guest activist Naomi Klein. An announcement sent to internal mailing lists on Friday April 10th was apparently the flashpoint. Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, two visible AECJ leaders, were fired on the spot that day. The justifications were laughable; it was clear to any reasonable observer that they were turfed for whistleblowing.
Management could have objected to the event, or demanded that outsiders be excluded, or that leadership be represented, or any number of other things; there was plenty of time. Instead, they just fired the activists.
Snap! · At that point I snapped. VPs shouldn't go publicly rogue, so I escalated through the proper channels and by the book. I'm not at liberty to disclose those discussions, but I made many of the arguments appearing in this essay. I think I made them to the appropriate people.
That done, remaining an Amazon VP would have meant, in effect, signing off on actions I despised. So I resigned.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by tizan on Friday May 08, @03:29PM (2 children)
That is a problem when a company becomes to big ...the top managers think they are Royalty and this is a kingdom.
We consumers should make sure we take our business elsewhere when we can.
(Score: 2) by mattTheOne on Friday May 08, @03:31PM
Sadly I don't think anyone will, judging by prior acts by United, cruise companies, Exxon, etc.
We need a revolution for workers rights, but ppl remain too divided to support someone to represent themselves.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday May 08, @03:49PM
You've hit the core of the problem.
On contrary to the popular belief, corporations are not democratic structures at all.
In fact, all corporations are internally structured on feudal principles. Management hierarchy is not voted in from down up, but appointed from top down.
It's only much more visible when corporation becomes too big.
Even historically, corporations as a mechanics of enterprising without personal responsibility were invented by feudals, deep in age of serfdom and slavery.
Yeriḥo. Karthāgō. Sogdiana. Besièrs. 広島市 (Hiroshima-shi). For Love of God, what next?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday May 08, @03:33PM (4 children)
Huh, it seems that only a couple years ago Amazon's White-collar staff were known to have been driven to near-suicide due to the shitty work environment, and I doubt those working conditions have improved much more than the company has tamped down on leaks and wrongthink. The beatings will continue until morale improves!
Corporations like Amazon are like Facebook, universally hated but that have muscled their way into ubiquity using shady and aggressive monopoly-style practices while forgoing hiring unemployed Americans in favor of loud stinky H1-B trash. And like Facebook, the leader of Amazon has such a shit-eating smirk with one of the most punchable faces in tech and the cocksucker doesn't even know how to lift weights correctly and looks janked out of proportion like fuck. He too will be on trial for Treason once the coup trials begin.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 08, @03:40PM (3 children)
I'm trying to think of any of those high-tech successes that I would be willing to talk to, face to face. Torvalds, that funny looking kid from somewhere up near the arctic circle, is the only one I can think of. Musk runs a pretty close second. Can you name any others that aren't total fuckwits?
Anything is possible, unless it's not.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 08, @04:10PM (2 children)
But Musk is a total fuckwit. Stallman is an interesting case, but it depends on your definition of high-tech success.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 08, @04:26PM (1 child)
Musk brings weed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 08, @04:30PM
What year is this? Who cares?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 08, @03:35PM (4 children)
Is climate activism in Amazon's mission statement or employment contract? Take a seat. [cnbc.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 08, @03:43PM (2 children)
It probably is, by now. Every major company wants good environmental PR. They may be dumping strychnine into the rivers, but they want good PR. In point of fact, my company is bending over backward for that PR.
Anything is possible, unless it's not.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 08, @03:48PM (1 child)
Bending over backwards so that the rest of us can bend over forwards?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 08, @03:56PM
Yeah, sorta. Production people have to clean the production floor every day before they go home. Nowadays, they're out there separating paper, metal, plastic, shrink wrap, and "general trash".
Plastic is funny - any plastic pellets swept up must go into - get this - a PLASTIC BAG, to ensure that chemicals don't leach out of the plastic into the rainwater, or groundwater after it reaches the landfill. That is, the solution to preventing any plastic contamination of the environment, is to throw MORE PLASTIC into the landfill.
Oil is another big thing. We wipe up oil with a rag, that rag goes into a bin full of other dirty rags. Then, the rags are zip tied into a PLASTIC BAG to ensure the oil doesn't leach into the water. Never mind that the plastic bag probably won't survive being dumped into the dumpster, and certainly won't survive being dumped out of the dumpster at the landfill. We are once again ADDING MORE POLLUTION to the landfill, to prevent pollution.
There is more, but those two should suffice to demonstrate that our environmental polices aren't very well thought out.
Anything is possible, unless it's not.
(Score: 3, Funny) by turgid on Friday May 08, @04:09PM
We all need to take care of our planet if we are to survive, let alone prosper.
Don't let Righty keep you down.