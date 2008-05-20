Sexual selection depends on the advantage certain individuals have over other conspecifics. It creates important filters for reproductive success and can consequently increase fitness and population viability. A large male can provide more intensive care for the developing offspring than small male and is therefore preferred by a female. A large female salmon, on the other hand, is more fecund than a small one and attracts multiple males.

[...] Zebrafish female prefers a large male as a mating partner and releases more eggs for him compared to a small male. In some species females also produce higher quality eggs towards large males, says Academy Research Fellow Silva Uusi-Heikkilä from the University of Jyväskylä.

Fisheries often remove the largest individuals from the population, [and] thus operates in the opposite direction than sexual selection. The effects of fisheries selection on sexual selection has received relatively little attention.