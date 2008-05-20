from the unnatural-selection dept.
Fishing can disrupt mating systems:
Sexual selection depends on the advantage certain individuals have over other conspecifics. It creates important filters for reproductive success and can consequently increase fitness and population viability. A large male can provide more intensive care for the developing offspring than small male and is therefore preferred by a female. A large female salmon, on the other hand, is more fecund than a small one and attracts multiple males.
[...] Zebrafish female prefers a large male as a mating partner and releases more eggs for him compared to a small male. In some species females also produce higher quality eggs towards large males, says Academy Research Fellow Silva Uusi-Heikkilä from the University of Jyväskylä.
Fisheries often remove the largest individuals from the population, [and] thus operates in the opposite direction than sexual selection. The effects of fisheries selection on sexual selection has received relatively little attention.
Silva Uusi-Heikkilä. "Implications of size-selective fisheries on sexual selection" Evolutionary Applications https://doi.org/10.1111/eva.12988
Why is the researcher's name bolded in the middle of the sentence?
Until the last sentence of the first paragraph, thought i was reading a cautionary tale for the likes of Mr Buzzard. :)
Naw, size don't matter to me.
Thank you, Covid-19, for proving for all time that college isn't essential but liquor stores are.
Buzzard will be along soon to remind you that mating season can disrupt fishing.
Anything is possible, unless it's not.
Other way around [youtube.com].
Thank you, Covid-19, for proving for all time that college isn't essential but liquor stores are.
The ER sure loved me when I told them about the pickle jar in my rectum.
Sure enough, when they extracted it they said I could take it home.
The doctor attempted to sway me from keeping it, "I'd really like to put this in my office."
In the end (pun intended) it was mine to keep. I even opened it in my bed and ate
some of the delicious booty (pun intended).