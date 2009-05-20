from the left-as-an-exercise-to-the-reader dept.
Why We Focus on Trivial Things:
Bikeshedding is a metaphor to illustrate the strange tendency we have to spend excessive time on trivial matters, often glossing over important ones. Here's why we do it, and how to stop.
How can we stop wasting time on unimportant details? From meetings at work that drag on forever without achieving anything to weeks-long email chains that don't solve the problem at hand, we seem to spend an inordinate amount of time on the inconsequential. Then, when an important decision needs to be made, we hardly have any time to devote to it.
To answer this question, we first have to recognize why we get bogged down in the trivial. Then we must look at strategies for changing our dynamics towards generating both useful input and time to consider it.
[...] Bike-shedding happens because the simpler a topic is, the more people will have an opinion on it and thus more to say about it. When something is outside of our circle of competence, like a nuclear power plant, we don’t even try to articulate an opinion.
But when something is just about comprehensible to us, even if we don’t have anything of genuine value to add, we feel compelled to say something, lest we look stupid. What idiot doesn’t have anything to say about a bike shed? Everyone wants to show that they know about the topic at hand and have something to contribute.
With any issue, we shouldn’t be according equal importance to every opinion anyone adds. We should emphasize the inputs from those who have done the work to have an opinion. And when we decide to contribute, we should be putting our energy into the areas where we have something valuable to add that will improve the outcome of the decision.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 09, @05:48AM
At first I thought it was a book but then there was a weird phrase. That must be it - somebody's got a copyright on a phrase, or probably a domain name. Maybe a book. Who knows? We'll find it appearing on out TV screens if we keep saying the New Phrase enough.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Saturday May 09, @06:22AM
...but maybe I shouldn't.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 09, @06:25AM
These are very interesting topics indeed!
I propose a meeting to further discuss these matters in more depth. Please send this invitation to all your friends. To get things started, I have come up with the following agenda which all members are welcome to amend:
1. SysV init vs systemd
2. Covid-19
3. Murder Hornets
The review committee eagerly awaits your input on these important matters so that we can develop a more cohesive synergetic monetization of assets. Coffee will be provided.