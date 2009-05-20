from the watch-out-for-the-pothole dept.
Rhode Island, Oklahoma rank worst in national road study - Roadshow:
America's road infrastructure is in bad shape. It's one of the very few things that everyone seems to agree on, but because of the massive scale of the problem and the costs involved in fixing it, not much is being done, and the problem is getting worse.
To put in perspective just how bad it's getting, let's take a look at a road study performed by the Federal Highway Administration and interpreted by car insurance website QuoteWizard. The study ranks all 50 states' roads based on three criteria:
- Percentage of roads rated in "Poor" condition
- Annual cost per motorist incurred due to road condition
- Percentage of the state's bridges rated as structurally deficient
Now, while you might expect someplace like New York, Massachusetts or California to rank worst, none of those states even cracks the top five. Which do? Well, at the top of the list is Rhode Island, which has over half (53% to be specific) of its roads rated as poor, 23% of its bridges marked as structurally deficient and an average cost of $823 per driver per year. Pretty impressive for a state with a population of just over a million people.
Next on the list are Oklahoma and West Virginia, with 33% and 31% rated-poor roads, respectively. Rounding out the top five are Mississippi and Pennsylvania with 30% each, though Mississippi edges out PA thanks to its significantly higher cost to motorists -- $820 versus $610.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday May 09, @12:15PM
Frankly, I'm amazed OK was beat out by RI. A huge majority of OK roads are dirt+gravel. OK has a pretty large rural to urban area ratio and the rural areas mostly have one dirt road every mile, laid out more or less on a grid.
Thank you, Covid-19, for proving for all time that college isn't essential but liquor stores are.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday May 09, @12:35PM
I guess RI is easier to explain due to it being a small state with a small pop which leads to a small tax base to pay for it all. There are also those islands of the coast that might be an issue. Is it a transit-state between MA and CT which doesn't generate much in the way of income but the expenses for road usage and maintenance is still there?
That all said and done I guess the poor road system is part of the explanation why Americans like to ride around in them big ol' trucks/hummers etc. Roads just doesn't matter all that much then.