Nearly 20,000 Georgia Teens Are Issued Driver’s Licenses Without a Road Test:
Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the requirement that most Georgians pass a behind-the-wheel test when applying for licenses last month.
Like Georgia, Wisconsin also amended its procedures for issuing new driver’s licenses because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Georgia waived its road-test requirement for most drivers in an effort to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. This week, the state said it had issued driver’s licenses to thousands of teenagers without one.
“There have been 19,483 teens who upgraded their permit to a provisional driver’s license with the consent of their parent or responsible adult,” Susan Sports, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Driver Services, said on Thursday.
“These teens held a permit for a year and a day and complied with all Georgia’s mandatory driver education requirements,” including 40 hours of supervised training behind the wheel, she said.
Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the road-test requirement for most Georgians applying for driver’s licenses in an April 23 executive order.
[...] Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for American teenagers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among drivers ages 16 to 19 than among any other age group, the C.D.C. said, noting that drivers in that age group were three times as likely to be in a fatal crash compared with drivers 20 and older. Teenage drivers’ risk of crashing is particularly high during their first months of having a license.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 09, @09:50PM
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday May 09, @09:59PM
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday May 09, @10:22PM (2 children)
Georgia doesn't seem to require any form of vehicle safety [dmv.org] inspections [georgia.gov], either, so brakes, steering, tires with tread and a working knowledge of how to drive are all optional.
Death rate [iihs.org] only 19th in the country, by distance travelled.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 09, @10:32PM (1 child)
Almost as if mandatory safety inspections don't actually accomplish anything.
I mean, certainly people don't care if their cars fall apart and crash, potentially killing them. Certainly nobody would replace their tires if the government didn't tell them to. It's a weird counterintuitive result. Yet, you have to follow the data, even if it shows that the government might not have to micromanage every aspect of people's lives. What's this world coming to?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday May 09, @10:45PM
huh? Your death rate is almost 2-and-half-times greater [bitre.gov.au] than that of countries with mandatory seatbelt laws and annual inspections, but that's okay?
American exceptionalism.. "could do better, but hey, free to die (or kill others)"
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Adam on Saturday May 09, @10:31PM
20 years ago I got my license without taking a government driving test, as did everyone else in the state at that time. Just had to pass drivers ed first. Not much point in having a road test when you've already demonstrated proficiency with 10 supervised hours behind the wheel.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday May 09, @11:12PM
