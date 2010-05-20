The Battle Between Google Engineer James Damore and Google Is Over:
More than two years later, the battle between ex-Google engineer James Damore and the company is over, although we won't know much about how it ended. Earlier this week, Damore and three other men asked a California court to dismiss the lawsuit, which claimed that the company discriminated against conservative white men. Google also joined their request for dismissal.
As part of the agreement reached with Google, first reported by Bloomberg , Damore and his fellow plaintiffs are barred from saying anything about the matter besides what's in the court filing , which is not much. Damore's lawsuit has been one of the most high-profiled fights in Silicon Valley in recent years and has made him a darling of the alt-right and conservative media.
Damore was fired from Google in 2017 after writing a memo, titled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber," suggesting that women are underrepresented in the tech industry because of inherent psychological differences between men and women. The memo went viral inside and outside the company.
[...] Damore proceeded to sue Google for discrimination in January 2018 . Per Bloomberg , three other men who worked for or applied for jobs at Alphabet, Google's parent company, also signed on to Damore's lawsuit. In the lawsuit , Damore's lawyers argued that he and others "were ostracized, belittled, and punished for their heterodox political views, and for the added sin of their birth circumstances of being Caucasians and/or males."
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 10, @02:14PM (3 children)
I wonder exactly how big a payout, what dirt, or what legally-actionable actions Google has against Damore.
He can't be in immediate need of money, and he's got to have some serious emotional bitterness against Google for this. Clearly he has quite an ideological position so what would convince him and the others to let this silently get buried.
(Hmm... I guess it's possible that the tides were against him and it was looking like Google would win, and he didn't want the legal precedent... but in that case, I wonder what caused Google to drop things silently.)
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 10, @02:20PM
A lawyer for the men, Harmeet Dhillon, said they’re prohibited as part of their agreement with Google from saying anything beyond what’s in Thursday’s court filing. Google declined to comment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 10, @02:24PM
He was probably waiting for a Fox News gig and it never came. Imagine being too deranged even for Fox News...
Google (like Michael Jordon) obviously doesn't care to potentially alienate any customers so that's a no-brainer. Everyone keeps buying
sneakers/del sneaky spyware.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday May 10, @02:29PM
That was exactly my thought: Damore is a sellout. Google and the rest need to brought to heel. Liberal/progressive people are all for them today, because the tech companies share some ideas with them. In a decade, when the companies have become more conservative? Progressivites won't like their ability to censor ideas very much - then - but it will be far too late.
Anything is possible, unless it's not.