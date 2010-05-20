More than two years later, the battle between ex-Google engineer James Damore and the company is over, although we won't know much about how it ended. Earlier this week, Damore and three other men asked a California court to dismiss the lawsuit, which claimed that the company discriminated against conservative white men. Google also joined their request for dismissal.

As part of the agreement reached with Google, first reported by Bloomberg , Damore and his fellow plaintiffs are barred from saying anything about the matter besides what's in the court filing , which is not much. Damore's lawsuit has been one of the most high-profiled fights in Silicon Valley in recent years and has made him a darling of the alt-right and conservative media.

Damore was fired from Google in 2017 after writing a memo, titled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber," suggesting that women are underrepresented in the tech industry because of inherent psychological differences between men and women. The memo went viral inside and outside the company.

[...] Damore proceeded to sue Google for discrimination in January 2018 . Per Bloomberg , three other men who worked for or applied for jobs at Alphabet, Google's parent company, also signed on to Damore's lawsuit. In the lawsuit , Damore's lawyers argued that he and others "were ostracized, belittled, and punished for their heterodox political views, and for the added sin of their birth circumstances of being Caucasians and/or males."