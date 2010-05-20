from the Bits-and-pieces dept.
Russia's space agency on Sunday confirmed one of its rockets used in past launches and floating in space has broken down, leaving debris in orbit.
The agency said the Fregat-SB upper stage rocket was used to deliver the Russian scientific satellite Spektr-R to orbit in 2011.
"The breakdown happened on May 8 2020" between 0500 and 0600GMT, above the Indian ocean, the agency said in a statement.
"Currently we are working to collect data to confirm the quantity and orbit parameters of the fragments," it said.
Wkipedia entry on the Spektr-R.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 11, @01:55AM (4 children)
Was it due to high winds? I mean, seriously, if it wasn't struck by something, how does it just "break down"?? Broke up into 65 pieces? That indicates either a collision, or an explosion, doesn't it? Unless they were using it for target practice, which involves both a collision and an explosion. Someone has some 'splainin' to do, is what I think.
Anything is possible, unless it's not.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 11, @02:07AM
I think the Chinamen used it for target practice. As if they want to divert our attention.
(Score: 2) by lothmordor on Monday May 11, @02:15AM
Happens surprisingly often. Eight times in 2006.
According to the space debris artice on wikipedia, "In characterizing the problem of space debris, it was learned that much debris was due to rocket upper stages (e.g. the Inertial Upper Stage) which end up in orbit, and break up due to decomposition of unvented unburned fuel." and "Although NASA and the United States Air Force now require upper-stage passivation, other launchers do not."
TL;DR: leftover gases causes them to explode.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday May 11, @02:20AM
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday May 11, @02:32AM
Um, it's near a large planetary body? Gravitational tides, duhhh.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 11, @02:26AM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fregat [wikipedia.org] describes a sophisticated upper stage, fully self contained, even has internal navigation and operate fully autonomously. "The Fregat uses storable propellants (UDMH/NTO) and can be restarted up to 7 times in flight – enabling it to carry out complex mission profiles."
Then under https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unsymmetrical_dimethylhydrazine [wikipedia.org] "UDMH is often used in hypergolic rocket fuels as a bipropellant in combination with the oxidizer nitrogen tetroxide."
If there was some fuel left (of both kinds) it wouldn't take much of leak to cause an explosion.
What I want to know is the orbit altitude--this stage is capable of taking payloads to geosynchronous orbit, so the debris could be lots of places, including above the space station.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday May 11, @02:42AM
It'll be fine.
Sandra Bullock will sort it all out.