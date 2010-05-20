Stories
France is Using AI to Check Whether People are Wearing Masks on Public Transport

posted by martyb on Monday May 11, @03:49AM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for SoyCow2736:

France is using AI to check whether people are wearing masks on public transport:

France is integrating new AI tools into security cameras in the Paris metro system to check whether passengers are wearing face masks.

The software, which has already been deployed elsewhere in the country, began a three-month trial in the central Chatelet-Les Halles station of Paris this week, reports Bloomberg. French startup DatakaLab, which created the program, says the goal is not to identify or punish individuals who don’t wear masks, but to generate anonymous statistical data that will help authorities anticipate future outbreaks of COVID-19.

“We are just measuring this one objective,” DatakaLab CEO Xavier Fischer told The Verge. “The goal is just to publish statistics of how many people are wearing masks every day.”

The pilot is one of a number of measures cities around the world are introducing as they begin to ease lockdown measures and allow people to return to work. Although France, like the US, initially discouraged citizens from wearing masks, the country has now made them mandatory on public transport. It’s even considering introducing fines of €135 ($145) for anyone found not wearing a mask on the subway, trains, buses, or taxis.

