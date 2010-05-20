Data science is often cited as one of the main reasons for Python's growing popularity. But while people are definitely using Python for data analysis and machine learning, not many of those using Python actually identify their role as data scientist in the Python Software Foundation's (PSF) new 2019 developer survey, which was carried out by IDE-maker JetBrains.

[...] The survey is based on responses from 24,000 Python developers from 150 countries.

[...] The order hasn't changed this year, with data analysis remaining Python's top purpose at 59%, followed by web development at 51%, and machine learning at 40%.

Other major applications of Python include DevOps and system administration (39%), programming web tools like crawlers (37%), software testing (31%), education (26%), software prototyping (25%), network programming (21%), desktop development (18%), computer graphics (14%), embedded system development (8%), game development (7%) and mobile development (6%).

However, at 28%, web development remains the top purpose when respondents were asked what they used Python for the most. It is followed by data analysis (18%), machine learning (13%), and DevOps, and system administration (9%).

[...] Which cloud platform do Python developers prefer most? Not surprisingly, Amazon Web Services dominates with a share of 55%, followed by Google Cloud Platform with a 33% share.

A further 22% of Python developers use DigitalOcean, and 20% use Heroku. Microsoft Azure comes in at fifth place with a 19% share while 12% use PythonAnywhere.