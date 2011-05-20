from the maybe-they-can-team-up-with-Frito-Lay dept.
Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories:
(Reuters) - The Trump administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the United States, representatives from two chipmakers said on Sunday.
Intel Corp (INTC.O) is in discussions with the United States Department of Defense over improving domestic sources for microelectronics and related technology, Intel spokesman William Moss said in an emailed statement.
"Intel is well positioned to work with the U.S. government to operate a U.S.-owned commercial foundry and supply a broad range of secure microelectronics", the statement added.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) (2330.TW), on the other hand, has been in talks with the U.S. Department of Commerce about building a U.S. factory but said it has not made a final decision yet.
"We are actively evaluating all the suitable locations, including in the U.S., but there is no concrete plan yet", TSMC spokeswoman Nina Kao said in a statement.
[...] The Trump administration's discussions with chipmakers were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, with the report adding that TSMC also has been talking with Apple Inc (AAPL.O), one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the United States.
[...] The Journal had also reported that U.S. officials are looking at helping South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), which has a chip factory in Austin, Texas, to expand its contract-manufacturing operations in the United States.
The U.S. Commerce Department, Samsung and Apple did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Monday May 11, @12:29PM
There are a number of U.S.-based fabs using older process nodes such as 65nm, 90nm, 130nm, 180nm, etc. that could be used to produce monolithic 3D chips [darpa.mil] that can outperform planar chips built on bleeding-edge 7/5/3/2nm. You could also build a new 20nm/32nm/45nm fab for a fraction of the cost of a "3nm" fab, with no need for expensive EUV. The advantage might only last for a few years before TSMC, SMIC, and others respond, but you could continue to get competent, powerful CPUs/SoCs out of mature nodes, with more performance than many users could need, and all made in the USA.
