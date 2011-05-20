Stories
Washington in Talks with Chipmakers about Building U.S. Factories

posted by Fnord666 on Monday May 11, @12:24PM
Hardware
Hardware

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for guy_:

Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories:

(Reuters) - The Trump administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the United States, representatives from two chipmakers said on Sunday.

Intel Corp (INTC.O) is in discussions with the United States Department of Defense over improving domestic sources for microelectronics and related technology, Intel spokesman William Moss said in an emailed statement.

"Intel is well positioned to work with the U.S. government to operate a U.S.-owned commercial foundry and supply a broad range of secure microelectronics", the statement added.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) (2330.TW), on the other hand, has been in talks with the U.S. Department of Commerce about building a U.S. factory but said it has not made a final decision yet.

"We are actively evaluating all the suitable locations, including in the U.S., but there is no concrete plan yet", TSMC spokeswoman Nina Kao said in a statement.

[...] The Trump administration's discussions with chipmakers were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, with the report adding that TSMC also has been talking with Apple Inc (AAPL.O), one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the United States.

[...] The Journal had also reported that U.S. officials are looking at helping South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), which has a chip factory in Austin, Texas, to expand its contract-manufacturing operations in the United States.

The U.S. Commerce Department, Samsung and Apple did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Monday May 11, @12:29PM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Monday May 11, @12:29PM (#992775) Journal

    SkyWater funded to expand, develop next rad-hard process [eenewsanalog.com]

    The United States Department of Defense plans to spend up to $170 million in a multi-phase project to develop a 90nm radiation-hard manufacturing process with copper interconnect with foundry SkyWater Technology Inc.

    No timetable was given for the spending nor a lower estimate of the amount to be spent. SkyWater is the only US-owned and operated Category 1A trusted foundry.

    [...] The rad-hard processes will be based on PDSOI (partially depleted silicon on insulator) technology while the copper interconnect option benefits mixed-signal technologies through higher density logic circuits and reduced losses in analog/RF circuits. Copper interconnect is considered critical to allow SkyWater to create more advanced node geometries at 65nm and 45nm.

    CEO interview: Sonderman on SkyWater's technology foundry model [eenewsanalog.com]

    SkyWater came into being March 1, 2017 to take over a chip manufacturing site that was previously owned by Cypress Semiconductor Corp. and originally established by Control Data Corp. "It was bought by Cypress in the 1990s and in 25-plus years they have taken the technology down to 65nm CMOS. We are running 130nm and 90nm but the fab is 65nm capable," said Sonderman. "The fab has focused on manufacturing a high mix of low volume products such as specialty SRAMs and mixed-signal circuits for IoT. Cypress already had a prototyping and process R&D business that they had moved to Minnesota. That is the essence of what SkyWater was at launch March 1, 2017"

    [....] One of the most notable and highly differentiated technology being pursued at SkyWater is a carbon nanotube based FET process. This technology is being brought up at SkyWater under a program called 3DSoC and is funded by the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) under its Electronics Resurgence Initiative (ERI).

    "The program objective includes demonstrating a monolithically integrated 3DSoC which is anticipated to deliver performance at 90nm geometries with a speed-power advantage of 50x compared with 7nm silicon-based performance. This technology could represent a completely new paradigm for computing and could also be further scaled to more advanced nodes for even greater performance benefits," said Sonderman.

    List of semiconductor fabrication plants [wikipedia.org]

    There are a number of U.S.-based fabs using older process nodes such as 65nm, 90nm, 130nm, 180nm, etc. that could be used to produce monolithic 3D chips [darpa.mil] that can outperform planar chips built on bleeding-edge 7/5/3/2nm. You could also build a new 20nm/32nm/45nm fab for a fraction of the cost of a "3nm" fab, with no need for expensive EUV. The advantage might only last for a few years before TSMC, SMIC, and others respond, but you could continue to get competent, powerful CPUs/SoCs out of mature nodes, with more performance than many users could need, and all made in the USA.

